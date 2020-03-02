Last exhibition for Studio Ghibli Park, the park will open in 2022

Share it:

The prefecture museum of Aichi will hold one exhibition dedicated to Ghibli Park, theme park dedicated to the works of Studio Ghibli, between 25 June and 16 September. The exhibition will be the last preview of the contents of the theme park before it moves to the Ghibli no Daisoko Area in 2022.

"The Great Ghibli Exhibition ~ Two years to go before the opening of Ghibli Park ~ "will focus on the material shown in the previous exhibitions of Studio Ghibli. The first of these was organized in 2015 at Moricoro Park, the current theme park's construction site, before moving on later in 10 other Japanese cities plus some foreign ones such as Seoul.

The old exhibitions have made available to viewers objects such as production artwork, notes and posters of films from the entire thirty-year history of Studio Ghibli. In the version that will be available at Aichi there will of course be unique pieces that have never been shown before. The cost of the ticket will be 1,600 yen, or about 13 euros, if bought on the spot while it will be discounted at 1,400 yen if booked in advance.

The theme park of Studio Ghibli, the Ghibli no Daisōko, will open two areas in the autumn of 2022: the Seishun no Oka (Hill of Youth) and the Dondoko Mori (Dondoko Forest), which will then be followed by the Momonoke no Sato area (Momonoke Village) and the Majo no Tani area (Valle delle Streghe) in the following year.

All this will not replace anything from the Studio Ghibli museum located in Mitaka, west of Tokyo. However, the museum is currently closed due to the Coronavirus. In the meantime, however, Netflix and Studio Ghibli are making the numerous films produced via streaming available.