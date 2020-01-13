Last days for the January Sale of the PlayStation Store on PS4 games

Share it:

Last month, even before the start of the holiday season, Sony launched the January sales on the PlayStation Store with discounts of up to 70% on PlayStation 4 games. Have you already taken advantage of it? If you have not already done so, we advise you to take advantage of it, as they are about to end!

The January Sale of the PlayStation Store will continue until 00:59 on Saturday 18 Januarytherefore there are only a few days left. Thanks to the promotion, it is possible to buy a number of games at a discounted price, among which we would like to point you out The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt for € 14.99, Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition for € 14.99, Detroit Become Human for € 12.99, Tekken 7 for 9.99 euros, FIFA 20 Champions Edition for 44.99 euros, Red Dead Redemption 2: Ultimate Edition for 34.99 euros, Spider-Man Game of the Year edition for 29.99 euros, Days Gone Digital Deluxe Edition for 39.99 euros and many, many others. On some titles there is also an additional discount reserved for PlayStation Plus subscribers.

For the complete selection we refer you to the PlayStation Store, but if you are undecided on what to buy then we have what you need: among our pages you will find different buying guides, with our advice on the best games for less than 5 euros, less than 10 euros and less than 20 euros, as well as a selection of the best titles for PlayStation VR.