Last Chance to See Coldplay in India: Everything You Need to Know About Special Infinity Tickets

This is breaking news for music enthusiasts across India! Coldplay, the legendary British rock band, has unveiled an extraordinary opportunity for fans who missed out on their initial concert tickets. In a groundbreaking move to make their music accessible to all, the band is introducing its special ‘Infinity Tickets’ program for its upcoming Indian shows.

As your on-the-ground reporter, I’m here to share all the essential details about this exciting development creating waves across the nation’s music scene.

The Big Announcement The band announces this welcome news as anticipation builds for their return to India after a nine-year absence. Following the lightning-fast sellout of their DY Patil Stadium show, Coldplay has added more dates, including a massive two-day spectacular at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad—the world’s largest stadium.

What Makes Infinity Tickets Special? These aren’t your typical concert tickets. Coldplay has designed the Infinity Tickets program with fans in mind, making it remarkably affordable at just Rs 2,000 per ticket. This price point starkly contrasts regular ticket rates, making it a game-changer for music lovers on a budget.

Key Details You Need to Know:

Tickets are sold in pairs only

Maximum of two tickets per person

Sale starts Friday, November 22, at noon IST

Available exclusively on BookMyShow

Seats are randomly assigned throughout the venue

Locations include everything from limited-view spots to GA field access

The Booking Process Simplified Here’s how you can grab your tickets:

Visit BookMyShow’s website when sales open Join the virtual queue Wait for your turn to purchase Complete your booking Collect tickets at the venue on show day

Important Warnings: The band has implemented strict measures to ensure fairness. Any attempt to resell or transfer these special tickets will result in immediate cancellation without a refund. This policy ensures the tickets reach genuine fans rather than scalpers.

The Bigger Picture This initiative reflects Coldplay’s commitment to making live music accessible to everyone. By offering tickets at €20, £20, $20, and Rs 2,000 in different markets, they’re breaking down financial barriers that often keep fans from experiencing live performances.

What This Means for Indian Music Fans The introduction of Infinity Tickets comes at a crucial time when concert ticket prices have skyrocketed globally. For Indian music enthusiasts, this represents a rare chance to experience one of the world’s biggest bands at an affordable price point.

The Impact on Local Tourism The concerts are already affecting local businesses, with reports of hotels adjusting their prices in response to the increased demand. This highlights the significant economic impact of major international acts on local economies.

As someone reporting from the heart of this exciting development, I can tell you the buzz is real. Social media is ablaze with discussions, and fans are counting down the hours until the ticket sale begins.

Remember, if you’re planning to try for these tickets, set your alarms and have your BookMyShow account ready to go. This could be your last chance to witness Coldplay’s magic in India at such an accessible price point.

This story is developing, and we’ll update you with any new information as it becomes available. Stay tuned for more coverage of this exciting musical event!