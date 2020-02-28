Larry Hernández shares unpublished images of his wedding with Kenya Ontiveros

Share it:

Larry Hernández and Kenia Ontiveros are now one of the favorite couples in the artistic medium, because they share all kinds of moments through social networks, where recently the singer shared unpublished images of his wedding with the businesswoman and described them as "the most beautiful moment that can exist. "

As he is already very well known, Larry is a very romantic man, which is why until today he wanted to remember that beautiful day in which he joined his life with Kenya and did so by sharing a video of an intimate moment of his wedding in where they were accompanied by their friends and family.

It was in 2018, almost more than a year, when Larry Hernández and Kenia Ontiveros joined their lives in marriage and although they had already formed a family, that moment was very special for both stars in their relationship, because they received the blessing of God.

The couple are now parents of two girls Dalary and Daleyza Hernández, conceived before their union by the Church, they are currently waiting for their third baby, who is also a girl and will be named Daley, to continue their tradition of Name your children with the letter "D".

It was during the first days of December when theories and rumors were unleashed that the singer's wife would be pregnant and waiting for her third child, rumors that she faced herself after announcing that she was pregnant with a series of maternal photographs.