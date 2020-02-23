Larry Hernández plays a funny joke on a woman who didn't recognize him

Share it:

The controversial singer Larry Hernández was shown on social networks after playing a funny joke on a woman selling chopped fruit in a street stall, who did not recognize him and he told her it was Roberto Tapia.

Larry, who has been living in the United States for several years, was seen at a stall, where he took advantage of the woman who runs the business to present himself as his work colleague Roberto Tapia, this after the lady did not I recognized him.

After getting his joke to succeed, Larry ended up confessing that everything was a joke, that his name was not Roberto Tapia, but Larry Hernández, which did not bother the seller for anything and said it was a pleasure to meet him.

In addition, the lady added that she knew it was not Roberto Tapia, but the game followed, as it seemed fun to hesitate with him.

The video captured by the same singer was shared on his official Instagram account and generated hundreds of comments from his followers where they stressed that his way of being is unique and is something that has always been characterized.