Larry Hernández celebrates his luxurious birthday in the Sinaloan style

March 11, 2020
Edie Perez
Larry Hernández threw the house out of the window because far from being away from his land Sinaloa decided to have a tremendous party at his residence in California to celebrate his birthday causing tremendous uproar in networks for the luxury he wasted.

With a tailor suit and making it clear that the party was very glamorous Larry stole everyone's eyes because he looked very good, since among the congratulations of his fans they also commented that his outfit was very much in line with the theme of the party which were black and golden colors.

Among the celebrities who attended were two of his great friends are Beto Sierra and Roberto Tapia who were at the same table of the party.

On the other hand, Kenia Ontiveros, his wife matched the birthday boy, since he chose a black dress which made him look a lot while still being pregnant.

Kenya Ontiveros very pretty with her dress / screenshot

"Super Father Larry you enjoy your birthday party to have fun", "Happy Birthday Larry! Many blessings many more years!", "Happy birthday old man that my God gives him many more years of life and health and many more successes", he They wrote to Larry his fans.

Remember that Larry has become a celebrity in the United States thanks to his reality show where his family has also become the protagonist.

