         Larry David comes to the defense of Woody Allen after reading his memoirs: "It is difficult to think that he did something wrong"

The memories of Woody Allen they keep making headlines. First it was because the publisher that was supposed to publish them initially backed down, later because Allen himself revealed in the book that Louis C.K. I had offered him the role of pedophile director on 'I Love You, Daddy' and now because Larry David has come out in defense of the filmmaker after reading them.

It was in an interview with The New York Times that David comments that he has already had the opportunity to read 'By the way' And that he loved it, noting further that after doing so, it is hard for him to believe that Allen did anything wrong. These were the words used by David:

It's great, a fantastic book, a lot of fun. You feel like you're in a room with him and yes it's a great book and it's hard to walk away after reading it thinking this guy did something wrong.

Recall that Allen was accused of sexual abuse in the 1990s without the case going anywhere. Nevertheless, everything resurfaced in the middle of the #MeToo eraSo many actors they had worked with said they regretted doing so and Amazon unilaterally broke the contract it had with him. Of course, for justice the case was closed at the time.

Let's not forget either that Allen is not exactly someone unknown to David, since the latter starred in 'If the thing works' and previously had small roles in 'Radio Days' and 'New York Stories', so he was probably already predisposed to think like this.

'About nothing' will be published in Spain next May 21th.