Larian has dated the first Baldur's Gate 3 gameplay

Last month, news related to Baldur's Gate III for this month and now we know exactly when and what kind of news will be. Everything has been uncovered today by Larian Studios.

The study announced today that next February 27 they will be at PAX East, the place from which the first official gameplay of the game will be presented, showing how they have adapted such a saga to modern times. It has been two full decades since Baldur's Gate II: Shadows of Amn arrived on the market with BioWare and now the mission of the Belgians at Larian Studios is to continue their legacy. The World Gameplay Reveal of Baldur’s Gate 3 will be happening LIVE at PAX East on Thursday 27th February at 1530ET. Join Swen live on stage with a special guest, and if you can't, we'll be streaming to YouTube so you can be involved no matter where you are in the world. pic.twitter.com/96bTNGNCqk – Baldur's Gate 3 (@ baldursgate3) February 18, 2020 The franchise is one of many inspired by the world of Dragons and Dungeons, the germ from which many of the great role-playing video games emerged during the golden age of the genre.

During a Stadia Direct held by Google last year it was revealed that this sequel was underway and that Larian Studios had been commissioned, possibly one of the most experienced and know-how teams when collecting the legacy of the classic RPG and adapt it to the times. Proof of this are his recent Divinity: Original Sin and its sequel.

There is no type of release date and we do not know if it will end up giving any when this first gameplay is shown at the end of the month. At least we can see how much the game looks like its predecessors or if you have chosen to use many of the mechanics of Divinity using the world of Baldur's Gate.