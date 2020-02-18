Larian has dated the first Baldur's Gate 3 gameplay

Last month, news related to Baldur's Gate III for this month and now we know exactly when and what kind of news will be. Everything has been uncovered today by Larian Studios.
During a Stadia Direct held by Google last year it was revealed that this sequel was underway and that Larian Studios had been commissioned, possibly one of the most experienced and know-how teams when collecting the legacy of the classic RPG and adapt it to the times. Proof of this are his recent Divinity: Original Sin and its sequel.
There is no type of release date and we do not know if it will end up giving any when this first gameplay is shown at the end of the month. At least we can see how much the game looks like its predecessors or if you have chosen to use many of the mechanics of Divinity using the world of Baldur's Gate.
