Lara Croft sneaks into the new season of Rainbow Six Siege

Maybe the first 10 times you have to solve a terrorist attack for work you take it seriously, but you take 100 interventions with teenagers shouting everything in your ear and spend a little of everything and go to work even with cosplay. This is what happens to Ash, the agent of Rainbow Six Siege which seems to have among its heroines the greatest grave robber in history.

An unexpected collaboration between Square Enix and Ubisoft has resulted in the third elite appearance for Ash, who dresses as Lara Croft in this presentation trailer that you have above.

The announcement has surprised by the fantastic finish of this thematic appearance, but also because Ash is the one chosen to wear it. It is not that the community does not appreciate the FBI agent, it simply turns out that he has much more elite appearance than the rest of his teammates and the players do not fully endorse the motive.

This elite set includes a special animation when you win a game like MVP, the Tomb Raider uniform, a special skin for the main weapon and several of the secondary ones, and finally an elite Ash chibi-style wrenching. You can buy the skin in the store by paying for it.

Recently we have also been allowed to meet the two new agents that open the first season of Year 5, these being Iana and Oryx, an offensive and another defensive agent with very interesting new mechanics that will undoubtedly modify the goal of the game.

In passing this week it was also confirmed that the game will be launching in the new generation of consoles if Sony and Microsoft accept it. In addition, the idea of ​​Ubisoft is to have cross play so that users of the new systems can continue playing with those of PS4 and Xbox One from the first moment.