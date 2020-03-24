Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris, free on Steam

Share it:

We are still confined but also the promotions that allow us to get hold of great PC titles for free. And if the other day Steam gave the Tomb Raider reboot (you still have time to get it), today it does the same with another title in the saga.

Or should we say set in it? The game in question is Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris, a spinoff with a minimalist style and a zenith view that is very charming. Below we tell you all the steps necessary to add it to your collection.

In fact, the only thing you need is to have a Steam account. The rest of the steps are simple: you go to the game page and buy it at cost 0 thanks to the promotion "Keep it free". This means that once the "purchase" has been made, the game will be yours forever.

Of course, it must be taken into account that, like the other games that are part of this promotion, this version that we will get does not give access to Steam trading cards. For the rest, it is exactly the same game that we could buy in normal conditions within the Valve store.

Speaking of the game itself, how can we summarize your experience? Basically we can say that Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris is the continuation of the acclaimed Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light and the first four-player cooperative experience of Lara Croft.

A title in which players will have to work together to explore the temple, defeat hordes of enemies from the Egyptian underworld, solve intricate puzzles and avoid deadly traps. At the same time, they must also compete for treasures, powerful artifacts and the right to brag like never before. On top of that, you won't need a very powerful PC to be able to enjoy it in all its splendor.