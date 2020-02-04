Laputa, Il Castello nel Cielo: the first great adventure of Studio Ghibli

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Warning: the article contains spoilers on the entire plot of Laputa – The castle in the sky.

Released in Japanese theaters in the summer of 1986, Laputa – The castle in the sky in fact it marked the official beginning of the history of Studio Ghibli, whose foundation dates back to the previous year. Both founders of the animation studio contribute to the film, with Isao Takahata as producer and Hayao Miyazaki engaged in drafting the subject and directing. The end result is a work of about two hours: a hymn to adventure, friendship and freedom, which, at the same time, brings with it acute reflections on human nature, technological development, greed and hope.

Between heaven and earth: an adventure without borders

Sheeta is a young woman with an ancient heritage, the last heir of a legendary family, who once reigned on the floating island of Laputa. A real castle in the sky, from which the entire earth's surface was dominated in a reign of terror. But of that remote past in which men led their lives among banks of clouds, treasures of incalculable value and technological wonders, no one now retains any memory. The few who believe in Laputa, however, are hopelessly attracted to it, guided by the dream of being able to trample the ground of a kingdom that wanders free in the boundless skies of an imaginary world, protagonist of an industrial revolution with steampunk hues.

What Miyazaki painted is a landscape in which the skies vibrate with life as much as cities and natural lands, illuminated by bright colors. Airships of all shapes and sizes ride the currents, while the winds sweep a land where men lead a life marked by the alternation between work and occasional rest. Among the sources of inspiration in the world of Laputa – The castle in the sky figure, perhaps unexpectedly, the Wales. In fact, the director had visited there in the early eighties and was particularly impressed by it.

During his first Welsh stay, in particular, the author had had the opportunity to personally witness the strikes conducted by British miners between 1984 and 1985. "I admired those men. – Miyazaki told in an interview – I admired the way they fought to save their lifestyle, just like the miners who mined coal in Japan did. Many people of my generation see miners as a symbol, an endangered species made up of fighting men".

It is therefore not surprising that Pazu, one of the two young protagonists of Laputa, just be a miner. Idealist and noble soul, he is ready to offer unconditional help to Sheeta, who suddenly entered her life, hunted by air pirates, special services and the army. In fact, the young woman brings with him a precious airplane, jewel able to show the way to reach the legendary castle in the sky. The meeting and friendship between the two boys will start a timeless adventure and, above all, without borders, dotted with spectacular pursuits that develop both on earth and in the sky, while a nucleus of varied characters desperately tries to reach Laputa, whose name recalls the island of the same name Gulliver's Travels.

The motivations of each one, however, are profoundly different and it is in the breaches opened by this contrast that Miyazaki develops some of the topics most dear to him, offering the viewer different interpretations of his own work. Because Laputa is not "only" an excellent story of friendship, perhaps of love, between two adventurous young people ready to make their way through a growing series of obstacles: the Ghibli film is also a reflection on many aspects of human nature.

Miyazaki's symbolism: weapons, ecology, redemption and thirst for power

For Sheeta, the journey to Laputa is a way to find out what really lies behind the origins of her family. At the same time, for Pazu it is a way to redeem the name of his father, who despite having succeeded in sighting the castle in the sky, died on this world derided and held up as a charlatan. Reaching the floating island is for both a way to be able face the past once and for all, define your identity and turn your gaze towards the future with new confidence.

Guided by the intrepid Dola, instead, at least initially, the desire of adventure and conquest of legendary treasures pushes the pirates of the skies towards Laputa. Faced with the gentle nature of the two young men, however, the group of adventurers will reveal that they have a code of honor that cannot be silenced by the simple craving for wealth.

Pirates will eventually become attached to Pazu and Sheetaby offering them support and help in their escape from government forces. Dola, in particular, embodies an example for the young heir to the throne of Laputa. A strong and determined woman, whose presence on the screen will offer some of the best lines of the film, among which we cannot fail to mention the iconic "Boldness is female!".

The nature of the other antagonists in desperate search for the pendant of Sheeta and the road to Laputa is completely different. The army is led only by an unbridled craving for fame and wealthregardless of what it will have to step on to get them. The head of the militias will not hesitate to suggest using torture to force Sheeta to reveal the secrets of the jewel, nor, once she reaches Laputa, will show the slightest interest in the history of this place, its past and the lessons that its inhabitants they had learned.

Finally, we find Muska, the true antagonist of the film and also a descendant of the ruling lineage of the celestial kingdom. Blinded by the lust for power, chasing a legacy that his own ancestors had rejected, leaving the heavens to return to Earth. "Laputa does not go extinct. – will affirm – It will rise countless times. Because precisely the power of Laputa is humanity's dream".

This sentence is the warning with which Miyazaki permeates his film: the fear of a humanity that is unable to learn from its mistakes and its history, whose greed and foolishness will inevitably lead to the emergence of mad conflicts and violence, in a continuous prevarication that will never find an end or meaning.

Instead, the young but now mature Sheeta will act as a counterpart and offer hope. Having experienced the destructive potential of Laputa's technology, even responsible for the destruction of the Sodom and Gomorrah bliblicas, the girl understood the choice of her people: "Now, because Laputa has become extinct, I understand it well. (…) As terrifying as the weapons available are, however many poor robots they maneuver, living detached from the ground is not possible".

Faced with the blindness of Muska and the army, even the Robots created on Laputa appear more "human". Conceived as devastating weapons, they live an eternal sleep on the island. Called again to fight by the madness of man, they will obey the call, but Sheeta and Pazu have witnessed what is the real nature that can be hidden among the artificial gears of the machines: that of a Robot who, now alone, takes care of the wild nature that took control of Laputa, watching over the fallen and honoring their memory by placing flowers on their tombs.

Is exactly the force of nature finally, it will be the power that will save the island in the sky from definitive destruction. Sheeta's choice to destroy the technological arsenal of her ancestors will "free" Laputa from a colossal burden, but will not mark the end of the island. The colossal tree grown on it will keep the soil united, while its sinuous roots will protect the two boys and the large airplane that allows the kingdom to challenge the laws of gravity.

Finally purified by the tools of violence, in the final sequence Laputa will start floating again, heading higher and higher, while Sheeta and Pazu, greeting their fellow pirates, are ready to head elsewhere and face their future.