Lapras is the new reward for special research in Pokémon GO

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

New year, new rewards. 2020 by Pokémon GO it opens with a new reward for special research missions: we are talking about Lapras, however in a rather particular version, which in fact possesses the moves Geloscheggia and Geloraggio, now available for the first time.

Just as it is the first time that Lapras has been offered as a reward for one special search. To get it, you will have to complete all seven weekly missions, and the pokémon will remain available for the whole month of January, therefore until February 1, 2020.

Lapras is not a legend and he is not a very useful pokémon in gym raids and fights, but his moves are quite useful in PvP, so it is a character that you will surely be pleased to have in your collection.

In any case, this is only the first real novelty of Pokémon GO which in 2020 has several surprises in store. On our site you will find some of the fifth generation Pokèmon arriving on Pokémon GO, and all the special Pokémon GO events announced for 2020.

What do you think? Are you happy with the support of Niantic for his app, which has been going on continuously since the summer of 2016?