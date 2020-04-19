Laporte's precious gesture with the parents of the deceased boxer Alexis Vastine

That the most complicated situations bring out the best in good people is something that nobody can deny after the coronavirus crisis. It is certainly the case of Aymeric Laporte, who since day one has been helping to raise funds for the fight coronavirus.

This time it has been overcome, because at the same time it has helped economically fight the pandemic and has had a precious gesture with the boxer's family Alexis Vastine, who died in 2015 in a helicopter accident.

The Manchester City player has participated in the charity auction of the French handball goalkeeper Cyril Dumoulin and has bought the 2012 Olympic team used in London by Alexis Vastine for around € 5,000 which will go to help healthcare personnel. In addition, Laporte will give that Olympic team to the boxer's parents, fatally deceased at 28 years old.