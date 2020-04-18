Sports

Laporta confirms that he plans to stand for election: "The club is in a very precarious situation"

April 18, 2020
The former president of FC Barcelona Joan Laporta confirmed, in an interview to GOAL, than plans to show up to the next elections for the Catalan team, scheduled for 2021.

'It is a project that makes me excited, that I keep in mind. Am gathering people and professionals of my confidence, because you have to think carefully how reverse the financial situation of the club ', which Laporta described as' very precarious'.

For Laporta, Barcelona has become 'the club of the three trillion: a trillion income, a trillion expenses and a trillion debt ', and assured that he works to' do a sports project that illusion and improve what is now and the institutional image of Barça '.

However, and although the decision to appear each time has 'more mature', he said that there will be 'a margin to decide until the end of the year', as he does not foresee an advance in the elections. 'They must be in June 2021 'he added.

He also did not want to confirm whether his project will include Xavi Hernandez, or assess whether the former Barcelona captain is ready to take the reins of the first team.

'I must not say it, it must be Xavi, who knows much more about football than me and is very smart, whoever decides. When they made the proposal he said no and I thought it was very prudent. I heard him say a few words and I thought he knew what he was saying, that he was aware that he needed time, 'concluded Joan Laporta.



