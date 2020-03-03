         'Langdon': Ashley Zukerman will be the successor of Tom Hanks in the series about the character created by Dan Brown

Share it:

NBC has already found its Robert Langdon, the popular character created by the writer Dan brown. The one chosen to succeed Tom Hanks, which brought Langdon to life in three movies for the big screen, is Ashley Zukerman, known for his participation in series like 'The Code' or 'Succession'.

For now, Zukerman will star in a pilot episode of 'Langdon' and then NBC will decide whether or not to move forward with the series written by Dan Dworkin and Jay Beattie, creators of the television version of 'Scream'.

An adaptation of 'The Lost Symbol'

'Langdon' will tell us one of the first adventures of its protagonist, who will have to solve a series of deadly puzzles to save your mentor, which has been kidnapped, and, incidentally, put a stop to a chilling global conspiracy.

The series is based on 'The lost symbol', third novel starring Robert Langdon and sequel to 'The Da Vinci Code'. I suspect that will change in his television adaptation to leave more room for the character in case 'Langdon' becomes a great success.

Recall that we saw Hanks giving life to Langdon in 'The Da Vinci Code', 'Angels and Demons' and 'Inferno'. The first two were big blockbusters, but the last one worked very badly in the United States – globally it was something else -, so I doubt we will see him interpreting it again.

