“Landman” Ignites Controversy: Taylor Sheridan’s Oil Empire Drama Sparks Heated Debate

As a veteran entertainment reporter, I’ve witnessed numerous TV series premieres, but Taylor Sheridan’s latest offering, “Landman,” has created quite a stir in the television landscape.

The show, which premiered on Paramount+ on November 17, 2024, brings together a star-studded cast led by Billy Bob Thornton in a gritty tale of Texas oil politics.

Star Power Meets Oil Country

The acclaimed Billy Bob Thornton plays Tommy Norris, a rough-around-the-edges oil company executive who navigates the dangerous waters of West Texas’s booming oil industry, at the heart of this series. The show boasts an impressive ensemble cast, including Jon Hamm as Monty Miller, Demi Moore as Cami Miller, and Ali Larter as Angela Norris.

The Story Behind the Crude

Based on the popular “Boomtown” podcast, “Landman” dives deep into the billion-dollar oil and gas industry of West Texas. The series unveils a world where roughnecks and billionaires engage in a high-stakes competition that significantly influences our climate, economy, and global politics.

Mixed reviews pour in

The response to “Landman” has been as volatile as the oil market itself. While some praise its authentic portrayal of the oil industry, others criticize its approach to certain themes and character portrayals. USA TODAY’s Kelly Lawler gave the show a particularly harsh review, highlighting concerns about its treatment of certain characters and storytelling choices.

Real-World Connections

What sets “Landman” apart is its foundation in reality. Co-creator Christian Wallace, a Texas-based journalist, brings his experience from hosting the “Boomtown” podcast to the series. The show captures the real-life impact of fracking in the Permian Basin, which transformed quiet West Texas into a global oil powerhouse.

Behind the Scenes

In an intriguing revelation, Thornton shared that Sheridan wrote the role specifically for him. “I read it, and I go, ‘Boy, you did get my voice, didn’t you?'” Thornton recalled this during a Q&A session following the premiere. This personal touch adds an extra layer of authenticity to the character development.

The Oil Industry Backdrop

The series doesn’t shy away from showing the dangerous reality of oil work. With workers earning up to $180,000 annually for high-risk jobs, the show highlights both the lucrative opportunities and deadly risks involved in the industry. The premiere episode dramatically showcases these dangers with a powerful oil rig explosion scene.

Viewing Details

Viewers can catch “Landman” exclusively on Paramount+, with new episodes releasing every Sunday. The series premiere offered a double-episode release, giving audiences a substantial introduction to this complex world.

Looking Ahead

While “Yellowstone” fans might be mourning their favorite show’s approaching end, “Landman” aims to fill that void with its own brand of modern western drama. However, it’s clear that this series is carving out its own unique identity in the television landscape.

The show serves as a mirror to our society’s complex relationship with fossil fuels, though it focuses more on the human drama than environmental messaging. It remains to be seen if the show will resonate with audiences, but it has certainly generated enough buzz to keep viewers engaged.

Remember to stay tuned for weekly episodes on Paramount+ to follow Tommy Norris’s journey through the treacherous world of Texas oil. Higher stakes, intense drama, and a rich future for this series could be like black gold.