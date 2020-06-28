Lance Armstrong, the story of the sporting king of lies: from forming a cycling empire and overcoming cancer to losing everything to doping

Share it:

"The only thing you need are red blood cells, transfusions, bags." Those were the words that perhaps he needed to hear from the mouth of Dr. Michele Ferrari in 1995. In this way, motorize that ambition that he carried from a very young age and that led him to look for the Italian doctor preceded by dubious fame. Thus he would launch himself into definitive cycling stardom and win no less than seven Tours de France, with an enormous capacity to deny and even seem to attack those who were suspected of doping. Until one day he couldn't hold the lie anymore, and everything fell apart under his own weight.

Going back to the origins of ArmstrongPerhaps we can unroll the skein of a trap so widespread that it became one of the greatest symbols of lies and the doping cover-up in the entire history of sport. Although this does not mean that it was the only one, since he was always surrounded by many competitors associated with the same practices, which have already become habitual in the world of cycling. The North American he would then be a kind of king of that sordid world of constant deceit.

Lance Edward Gunderson was born in the city of Plano, north of Dallas, Texas, on September 18, 1971, but his father abandoned him – "I never heard from him or care about him" – and his mother. Linda Armstrong Kelly had it at 17 – "We grew up together. At 5 years old, she was 22, at 15, she was 32 ″ – and after meeting Terry Armstrong and marry him, this one adopted him when he was three. He was given his last name, although his mother's second partner exercised violence against him. Lance Armstrong describes it as "Terrible and strict", who beat him up with a racket for reasons like leaving a drawer open. Terry, exaggeratedly ordered, came from having spent five years in a military school and admitted in an ESPN documentary that “I never hugged him or told him I loved him. I did not show affection but I treated him like an animal in the sense of winning at all costs and if he was a champion later, it was a lot for me ”. His mother separated from him when he was 15 years old.

"I used to give him squeaks in the tail, no elements to stick, but he had to get ahead," insisted Terry Armstrong. His mother recalled that Lance "loved challenges" although the former rider is blunt, "It is a miracle that I did not end up being a serial killer." With a violent home, Armstrong felt from an early age that there was something wrong. He played basketball, baseball, American football, soccer "but he did not coordinate, he was not good", although he had been swimming since he was seven years old.

At twelve, Lance Armstrong realized he needed to compete to download and starthe built his career on the Plano swim team, the City of Plan Swim Club, in which he became fourth in the 1500 free meters in the Texas championship. People who knew him at that time describe him as "very short in stature, who asked many questions and incredible in the water, very strong".

But I felt that I was not the best, that something was missing and then he went on to triathlon, and there, he began to stand out. But he was under 16 years old and that prevented him from officially competing for what, in what could have been the first great lie of his career, started falsifying certificates. "I was competing illegally and anyway, I beat everyone", he remembers with a mixture of pride and pretended mischief. He was a champion in 1987/88 and already a professional at age 16, he won the national Sprint tournaments in 1989 and 1990. He was already listed as a Type A personality, a leader. The friends of that time say that he was "in constant competition" and also as "mouth and disrespectful".

He had moved to Austin, and already had a motorcycle and a credit card. Who later became an outstanding cyclist and also a Texan, his partner in several competitions, Robert "Bobby" Julich, says that at 17 years old, Armstrong already had a star reputation but when he met him in a 10-minute time trial, he had been disappointed in the first five. With a headwind, “he picked up momentum, I was about to give up, he started to grow and he saw me faint and he yelled at me‘ marica, this has not finished yet. I realized that I was at another level and with time, I understood that I was facing the best cyclist of all time ”.

In 1990 he signed his first contract with a team for $ 18,000 a year and since he spent $ 300 on rent, he had a good difference to live on. In the second year, the contract was for 24,000 per year. At 21, Armstrong had his first professional season in cycling. He decided it was for the best and what he felt most comfortable with. “When I ride a bicycle I transport myself to a distant space, I set goals, I think about competition, I imagine rivalries even if they don't exist, I ignite my hatred. I think about the future, it's like daydreaming ”, he said.

Being a professional cyclist being an American, in a way it was again not completely connecting with the sports that most interest that society. Although Greg Lemond, a Californian, had won three Tours de France (1986, 1989 and 1990), Armstrong was clear: "An American who chooses cycling is someone who does not fit" and "living in Como does not coincide with the place of that you come ”.

He had gone to live alone in Italy because he had been hired at the age of 21 by the Motorola team after participating in the Barcelona Olympics (where he finished fourteenth) and what mattered was the European season. I only went back to Texas on vacation. Armstrong called this stage "crossing the line," which meant, in other words, enter the doping arena. "It is that all my teammates did it and those of the rivals, too", was justified many years later. "It was breaking the rules, injecting yourself with cortisone, stimulants." He led a life without too many exits and focused on success.

One of his few friends was his partner Frankie Andreu. In 1993 he obtained the Oslo Road World Championship in the rain, beating stars like the Spanish Miguel Indurain (second) and increased his prestige by winning the San Sebastián Classic in 1995. But 1996 looked like it was going to be an unforgettable year when he got the “Flecha Wallonia” (an American had never done it before) but it barely lasted five days in the Tour de France and he was sixth in the Atlanta Olympic Games in Time Trial and twelfth in Road Race.

One of the most emblematic competitions for any professional cyclist is the Tour de France, which started in 1903 and was designed for the working class, for miners, for people with heavy physiques. Until he became a professional with increasingly sophisticated equipment. It is about 21 days to travel about 4000 kilometers between hills, mountains, until you reach the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, and with the public close to the cyclists, touching them, giving them their encouragement.

Lance Armstrong during the 102nd Tour de France (REUTERS / Fred Lancelot / File Photo)

The rumor installed is that a large number of professional cyclists incurred in doping (pain relievers, cocaine, amphetamines), but in 1993 it began to circulate that the consumption of a hormone, synthetic erythropoietin, also known as EPO, had been introduced. red blood cells, a sophisticated stimulation system. In the previous decade it had begun to be used in some sports, but it was said that it had caused some deaths, so it returned with more force and in other ways a few years later. "I felt like I was beaten every race and it was the decision we had to make," Armstrong said years later, admitting that his team "wondered who was training them" until he learned of the existence of sports doctor Michele Ferrari. .

Between 1993 and 1995, Motorola was not successful between 1993 and 1995, when it won its first Tour "because we refused to do what the rest did" and in fact, on one occasion, ended a competition very soon after the winner and felt a enormous frustration. "Being second is devastating", sentenced. And if I declared out that "There is an EPO epidemic and you have to catch those damn" Inside, he wondered how to get it and be able to compete at the highest level and even overcome rivals. In the doping career, being more than them, although for the public that would lead one to believe that it was only a sports competition.

He decided to go look for Ferrari, but to do it on his own. EPO was difficult to grasp because of the not-so-sophisticated anti-doping control mechanisms in an endless race to detect cheats. He then asked Belgian Eddie Merckx, considered the best cyclist of all time, to introduce him to Ferrari, who introduced him to the great world of undetectable doping. "He was direct with me, and the relationship worked because I did what he told me to the letter." Tired of losing in sports competition and the other, 1996 had to be a different year.

Many who coincided with Armstrong on the circuit at that time say that by the start of the new year "he was already another person, without fat and stronger." But he started having testicular pain and first thought they were related to his position on the bike and ignored it but then started vomiting blood. "It looked like a crime scene." It turned out to be advanced testicular cancer, with spots like golf balls. It was a testicular cancer with lung and brain metastases.

When they discovered him, they operated on him the next day at 7 in the morning, at 27 years old and they did not give him greater chances of survival, just 40 percent. On October 3, 1996, his testicle was removed and he began a treatment of twelve chemotherapy sessions.

“It was a competition for me, against cancer. Each mark was a piece of information on the computer screen in my room. It was now a game between life and death, ”he later stated. His tough discipline had saved him and by the end of the year his recovery was evident. He does not know until today if the cancer could be caused by doping. "Within two months I thought something had to be done to help, to raise funds." He began by organizing an annual race in Austin in February 1997, with 5,000 cyclists, a total success even though many were not familiar with him or were not linked to cycling. The foundation was called "Livestrong".

Soon, Armstrong became a very popular character in the United States. “I was in a Michael Phelps-like place, like LeBron James, but I don't miss it. It would not have been good for me and my family. I didn't know what my story meant to others, to the world or that it was so big. ”

Lance Armstrong overcame testicular cancer (REUTERS / Christinne Muschi) (CANADA – Tags: SPORT CYCLING SOCIETY)

After a break at the end of the year, for the holidays, he returned to the circuit to compete now for the Cofidis team, in 1997. He looked fragile, without eyebrows or hair, and ended up breaking up. No one wanted him. His return seemed impossible and he ended up hiring the United Postal Service of the United States (750,000 employees) at the end of the year. They paid him little and he thought first that what they were offering him, for someone in his career, was a joke. They arranged a bonus for a thousand dollars per point that they obtained in official competitions of the International Cycling Union (UCI). In the first race, he thought that he couldn't do more. "I came back home and thought maybe I was running against cancer."

In 1998 he participated in some competitions but he was not sure what his level would be, although his wife insisted that he should return, that he could not retire like this, without fighting. He had to finish the season and the goal was at the beginning not to abandon any race, but he started to win again, to everyone's surprise. "I had a lot of bitterness inside me against the other 19 teams."

Right at the 1998 Tour de France, in which Armstrong did not participate, there was a great scandal with the use of drugs in almost all the teams. Willy Voet, Festina's doctor, had been arrested at the border before the start after customs officials seized banned substances, including the EPO. Festina was excluded from the competition and her riders admitted to doping, and both Voet and team principal Bruno Roussel were fined and jailed. Another team, the ONCE team, was also caught with illegal practices.

From there, the Tour de France became another competition with fewer obstacles. The authorities were talking about cleaning the image of cycling and for that, it was about looking for a little less effort, to favor the runners participating in a natural way, without artificial stimulation. It was on that so-called "Sanitation Tour" that Armstrong returned in 1999, who already seemed totally recovered and miraculously, was fighting to win. Anyway, it was an illusion. The EPO was already broadcast on many teams, beyond the fact that the American of the US Postal Service was exaggerated.

When it was imposed on the 1999 Tour, some researchers then turned to the Bristol Myers Squibb, the chemotherapy company that treated Armstrong, because they were suspicious of his real chances of winning naturally after a cancer like the one he had suffered, but with the paradox that the more suspicions, the more popularity he reaped because his cause of having returned with glory after being close to death generated enormous admiration. More and more people appeared on the sides of the routes with their classic yellow t-shirt or bracelets in support, and in the United States their careers began to be followed with expectations and on the big screen. But the ICU turned a blind eye, when after detecting positive cortisone doping, she claimed that she had used a skin cream and that it had been previously prescribed. "I guess they protected me with the idea of ​​protecting the sport after everything that had happened in the previous competition," Armstrong boasted in a documentary about him that aired days ago. ESPN. The truth is that this recipe had been forged (later recognized by herself before journalists Pierre Ballester and David Walsh in the book "LA condifencial, the secrets of Lance Armstrong") by the team's masseuse, Emma Oreilly and also, she had Cortisone was injected intramuscularly and the collaborator also concealed this by covering the hole in the body. Armstrong had amazed by winning the Tour 16 seconds away from Marco Pantani, the 1998 champion.

Years later, the US anti-doping agency (USADA) would claim that Armstrong pressured his own colleagues to dope, always in complicity with Dr. Michele Ferrari, who liked numbers and calculations and was a specialist in that the EPO-a The one that the cyclists called "La Edgar" by the writer Edgan Allan Poe- did not jump at the controls. Also participating in the operations was a personal assistant from Armstrong known as "The Motorman", who received instructions and approached the fans with a thermos to deliver them to the team's competitors when they needed it. The supply was armed by infiltrating the US Postal trailer and when the cyclists returned they found the EPO syringes stuffed in their shoes and put them in empty beverage cans, which they stepped on and threw into the container once inserted into the body “When we win the Tour they are going to say that it is impossible, that we hide something, and the only thing that we hide, is our effort ”, said Armstrong, defiantly, in his statements when he was given some suspicion. Tyler Hamilton, another cyclist from US Postal, admitted years later that the entire team was doping, which was the most usual. EPO increases the concentration of red blood cells by almost 50 percent, which provided greater oxygenation especially in mountainous areas and can be diluted in the blood with saline and did not appear in controls, or with the help of diuretics and then in the test there are no metabolites in the blood, according to the director of the Biomedical Center of Coldeportes (Colombia), Juan Carlos Quiceno.

Armstrong's maneuvers with Ferrari definitively angered Lemond, the former three-time Tour champion in North America, which generated enmity between them, while the organizer of the French competition, Jean Marie Leblanc, stated that he “was not happy” with this relationship between the cyclist and the doctor, who had been convicted of "sports fraud" but was later acquitted of all charges by an Italian court of appeal. When this happened, it was after Armstrong won several Tours and then he walked away from the doctor for having, he said, "zero tolerance for someone convicted of using or facilitating doping."

That is to say that while continuing to use doping, Amstrong continued to appear as a standard-bearer in the fight against him. Another tough doping match was with the newspaper "L’Equipe”Who also began to distrust her successes in 1999, when she returned after cancer and the conflict flared up when in 2006, the UCI accused the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) of having provided confidential information to the newspaper and that there was no concrete evidence , although seven years later, the international cycling organization would change its mind when faced with the evidence.

Between 1999 and 2002 it was the golden stage for Armstrong, who seemed unstoppable, although suspicions grew in parallel. US Postal, with its director Joan Bruyneel, brought better and better cyclists for the team, such as Viatcheslav Ekimov, George Hincapie, Tyler Hamilton, Checho Rubiera and Roberto Heras. Neither previous winners of Toures such as Jan Ulrich or Pantani nor Joseba Beloki could stop him and by 2003, he already managed to equal the Spaniard Miguel Indurain with five titles, although in 2004 it was overwhelming, taking six minutes off his pursuer, the German Andreas Kloden. And in 2005 he won again but with the Discovery Channel team, heir to the US Postal Services, this time over the Italian Ivan Basso.

In 2000, given rumors that mechanisms to detect EPO had appeared, and according to the subsequent complaint from USADA, Armstrong and Ferrari decided to choose another method of deception. The cyclist Hamilton reported that they used a discreet hotel in Valencia to transfuse their own blood drawn days before, with the idea of ​​reinjecting it so that it had more of its own red blood cells, something that had already been prohibited since 1986. The injection took place on day 11 of the 21 of the Tour. Two days later, Armstrong caught up with Italian Pantani, who had also been disqualified for blood irregularities in previous competitions, pedaling dramatically on a 2,000-meter mountain, which was unusual.

Armstrong ended up winning his second Tour although again on doping charges and even allowed himself to reply in a Nike in which he is seen injecting something and asks “What do I do? To give me the horns 6 hours a day training. What do you do?". Already with six Toures de France in his record, Armstrong, who miraculously continued to elude controls, had become an international icon, especially when, in addition, he became a boyfriend with rock singer Sheryl Crow, added to his foundation. "My friend, a great champion and a true American," said then-President George Bush (son) of him. But in parallel, an insurance company, SCA, refused to pay him the five million dollars agreed in bonus for the doping reports about him.

On the 2004 Tour, cyclist Philippo Simoni knew what it was like to be against Armstrong because everyone agreed that there was no middle ground, either with him or against him.

Simoni had already testified in 2001 against Ferrari. He accused him of sports fraud although he later dropped the charges but did something unthinkable, according to USADA: He had broken the silence of cycling. On that 2004 Tour, Armstrong went for a laggard Simoni to annoy him by lagging behind and wasting time attacking him in an unusual way, after a war of words. He told her to get out of his way and Simoni agreed, but mockingly, as he turned away, he made a clear gesture to shut his mouth. "He was a stalker," said his former teammate Tyler Hamilton, who belonged to the Phonak team that season.

After winning his seventh Tour in 2005 and at the peak of his career, he announced his retirement "to dedicate myself to being a full-time father" and the coach gave it to his friend and confidante Floyd Landis, who had helped him win three Tours and who in 2006 managed to win but tested positive with high levels of testosterone and was stripped of the title by the UCI and suspended for two years and When he returned, he found no possibilities for reintegration. This would end up being fatal for the career of Armstrong, who announced on the website of his foundation, in 2009, that he was returning to the competition with the Astana team, again with Joan Bruyneel and that Alberto Contador was also a member. Such was the idolatry that they felt for him that in one of the competitions he had an accident at the height of a town in Palencia, where his clavicle fractured, and the inhabitants mounted a monument in his tribute on the side of the road. For 2010, together with Bruyneel, they organized a new team, Team Radioshack, but without much success (they finished 23rd on the Tour), until they announced their definitive retirement in 2011.

Lance Armstrong crash at the Tour de France

Joe Lindsey, a writer linked to cycling, said that not helping Landis was a "serious mistake." In 2010, Landis met a cycling agent in a Beverly Hills restaurant and recorded everything he said, bypassing all the codes of cycling "omertá" and spoke about "years of lies about doping by the US Postal team." It was the beginning of the end of Armstrong, although he never mentioned it. What Landis said reached the FDA food and drug agency, who went to see him, and he did give all the information there. FDA launched a formal investigation. The problem was whether US Postal was doing doping fraud and trafficking illegal substances while being sponsored by a United States federal sponsor.

From there, everything went down the ravine. Travis Tygart, the head of USADA, began to get close to former Armstrong teammates like Hamilton and others and finally, everything exploded. "I lifted a weight off my back when I knew my life had changed," said Hamilton. Tygart argues that this report "demonstrates that the US Postal team led by Armstrong had the most sophisticated, professional, and efficient doping system ever seen." A week after the report, Armstrong appeared at the meeting for the fifteenth anniversary of its founding. Hamilton says that when he saw him on stage, he knew it was another man and that he was torn inside and that it showed in his voice.

Betsy, the cyclist's wife and former friend Fran Andrew, also summoned to testify, was petrified when she saw Armstrong in the room, looking at her intimidatingly, but she overcame and recounted a dialogue she heard between him and the doctor who treated him. cancer in 1996, and when he asked if he had consumed something to start treatment, the cyclist replied "EPO, growth hormones, steroids, testosterone." "It was a great fraud in the history of the sport," insisted Betsy Andrew, "doesn't it really matter?"

On June 12, 2012, USADA indicted Armstrong. of using EPO, blood transfusions, testosterone and corticosteroids between 1998 and 2011, and on October 10, he presented to the UCI the report "Reasoned Decision" (the one made by Tygart) with more than a thousand pages, statements of 26 people, among They were 11 former colleagues of Armstrong and that involved, in addition to Michele Ferrari, doctors Luis García del Moral and José Martí. Spanish Rubiera, on the other hand, said that in the five years they coincided, he never saw him doping. On October 22, the UCI made the sanction for life effective and dispossessed him of the 7 Tours. "Today cycling has a future", said the UCI in the 2013 announcement and canceled its cycling record since 1998, who in 2000 was the Prince of Asturias Award for Sports in Spain.

Sponsors Nike, Trek, Oakley and Giro abandoned it. However, Armstrong followed her: she posted a twitter under the photo of her seven yellow shirts, which said "back in Austin, resting" but the scandal continued and on October 7 he resigned as president of "Livestrong", until in January 2013, in an emotional interview with Oprah Winfrey, on United States TV, she admitted for the first time that she had taken prohibited substances. The driver showed her images of him, in the past, not only denying everything but when after winning a Tour, he dedicates it to cynics and skeptics because "to win, you have to work very hard". He said it is one of the big mistakes he made in his life and that he felt ridiculous.

That year, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) disqualified him from third place at the Sydney 2000 Games and demanded that he return the medal, something that happened in December 2013. Armstrong managed to pay just $ 5 million out of 100 required by US Postal. "This is the last resort because I do not have 100 million, to avoid going to trial. If you put 10 percent, it was already 10 million. I never imagined these figures, but I am happy and for 5 I recovered part of my life, ”he said satisfied in the documentary of ESPN.

"I do not know what to say. It just saddens me to see someone do something like that for so long. He has obviously damaged his sport to a great extent, even though it helped him at first. But now, due to the burden we live with, it also affected other sports. I guess all I needed to do was watch the first few minutes of the interview. The rest doesn't matter to me. Unfortunately, I think a lot of people are watching now and may wonder if someone that big has been cheating, what about everyone else in any other sport? To be honest, this story is very sad ”, lamented the Swiss tennis player Roger Federer, after watching the Oprah Winfrey TV program.

