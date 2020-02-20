 Lana Condor would be delighted to return as Jubilee to do justice to the character

Share it:

Spinning with the recent statements of James Marsden in which he expressed his desire to re-play Cyclops for when the mutants make their debut at UCM, the actress Lana Candor too He expresses his desire to reinterpret the character Jubilee that embodied in "X-Men: Apocalypse".

Known already for the movie "To all the boys I fell in love with", Candor comments that it keeps a certain bitter taste of his experience as the mutant and that is why he would be open to reinterpret it in order to do this time, justice to the character.

I think now is a good time and I would like to do it justice because I didn't have it five years ago and I think I never had it. She is a fantastic character and now I think it is the perfect time to give her what she deserves, so I would love to go back and do something with her. I haven't (heard anything about Disney), but I saw some of the filmmakers at (the Vanity Fair Oscar party) the other night and said: ‘Hey… don't forget, don't think about it’.

Recall that Jubilo had a small role, almost touching the condition of cameo, in "X-Men: Apocalypse" because some of his scenes were also removed from the version shown in cinemas. He also stayed out of "X-Men: Dark Phoenix" although other of the young mutants seen in 'Apocalypse' Due to dates.

