Lambda García and Pedro Prieto, from the Hoy program, take off their clothes live

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

A spicy moment was experienced during the morning of this day Tuesday in the Televisa Hoy program, since two of its drivers were "forced" to take off their clothes in front of Galilea Montijo, Raúl Araiza and other drivers.

In the program Today they performed the "Sing the word" dynamic and Lambda García and Pedro Prieto, two of the drivers, took part in it, and suddenly asked them to take off their clothes little by little.

Between cheering or not, Lambda and Pedro in the end ran out of their shirt and showed their viewers their gym bodies.

On Twitter the video of the embarrassing moment that both drivers spent is already circulating and Pedro looks a little sorry that he was asked to take off what he could, but did not agree.

Galilea Montijo, Andrea Legarreta, Andrea Escalona and Marisol González were excited and relaxed enough when their classmates took off their clothes, all to put together a good show in front of the viewer.