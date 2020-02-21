Lalisa Manoban, who is the queen rapper of K-Pop who sent Milan Fashion Week haywire

Share it:

Parade of PradaMilan Fashion Week: do you know who made the crowd go crazy more than the glamorous clothes on the catwalk and the guests on the front row? The answer is Lisa, aka Lalisa Manoban, the Thai-born rapper from k-pop band Blackpink, beloved youtuber, Instagram influencer with 24 million followers.

Lisa arrives on February 20, 2020 at the Milanese Prada fashion show and the crowd is gone. Jacopo RauleGetty Images

The crowd has literally gone mad to see it parading before because Lisa of her female band is the most famous, loved and stylish member. Since 2016 she sings in the BlackPink who at home and in the world are beloved, but she has a very strong following on YouTube and Instagram where she is followed not only for her music but also for her looks.

Who is Lisa aka Lalisa Manoban, the Korean rapper who drove Milan crazy

Lisa, aka Lalila Manoban (but her real name is Pranpriya Manoban) is the most loved rapper of Thai origins of the moment. Han Myung-GuGetty Images

Born in Thailand, Lisa (as her fans call her, even if her full stage name is Lalisa) was born in 1997 and began to take her first steps into the show as a model in 2015. In 2016, the explosion: it is paired with 3 other Korean girls Jisoo, Jennie and Rosé to form the female band K-Pop Blackpink and success between individuals begins (like Boombyaha ) that end up on the Billboard and participation in Coachella 2019.

Blackpinks are fashion, beloved and emblem of K-Pop which is a genre born in South Korea but which is catching on all over the world. Their songs break and the k-pop sound of their hits has conquered over the years an ever wider audience even if Lisa, of all, is the most famous and loved member. His arrival at Malpensa and then at Prada's Autumn / Winter 2020-2021 women's fashion show with a total look of the fashion house (which he also did the takeover on Instagram) was a riot of shouts and happiness of his fans, who also in Italy there are many.

In South Korea Lisa is a well-known face because she has led successful reality shows, is the testimonial of one of the most loved make-up brands (Moonshot) and also of a telephony one that has transformed it into a true myth also for the public who does not follow his music.

The leap in fashion did it in 2018, when she became the muse of Céline and Hedi Slimane: after the front row of the Lisa fashion show, she is practically finished in all that matters, Prada at MFW is only the last in order of time. And, cover after cover (from Harper's Bazaar to Elle USA), Lalisa has also arrived in Italy.

Lisa's look is perhaps its most recognizable fulcrum: it is cool, she has a hair style that mixes the trends of oriental culture with western ones, her make-up is always perfect. It is practically impossible not to love her and the awards she has won over the years – such as that of "Character of the Year" at the MBC Entertainment Awards in 2018 – show that she is not only a beloved character, but also with a high rate of influence. When she was very young, she was also called to mentor a well-known Chinese reality show, Idol Producer.

Her rise is unstoppable: if you haven't heard of her yet, you won't hear anything else now. Milan literally went crazy for her at the Prada show and her Instagram profile it is a riot of flowers, colors, glamor and fashion. You can't really miss it, even if you don't like K-Pop: Lisa aka Lalisa Manoban she is an icon that makes people talk and that with her look influences the masses, inspires designers, conquers on Yuotube and in the music charts. Impossible to ignore it.

