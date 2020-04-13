LaLiga will denounce the RFEF for the audio uncovered by El Larguero

LaLiga will stop attending the meetings of the COVID-19 Monitoring Commission convened by the Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), after the "biased and interested leak of the audios" of the last one, and will present individual complaints to the Higher Sports Council (CSD) and the Spanish Agency for Data Protection.

Both decisions were adopted this Monday by the LaLiga Executive Committee, "after analyzing what happened" in the last one, on September 7, referring to the biased and interested leak of the audios of said commission to the media. "

LaLiga's reaction comes after El Larguero accessed part of the audio from the last meeting and the RFEF, before the request for explanations by the Association of Spanish Footballers (AFE), he clarified "that at the beginning of the first meeting, it was agreed, without opposition from any of the participants, record the conversations for the record. "

"In view of such events, LaLiga will adopt the appropriate legal measures, among which are both filing a complaint with the CSD against the President and Secretary of the RFEF for the commission of infractions of abuse of authority and carrying out acts that threaten the dignity and decorum of sport, such as the complaint by the affected people of a claim before the Spanish Agency for Data Protection for violation of various provisions of the General Data Protection Regulation, "confirmed the body that includes the clubs.

In a statement, it also announced that "contact with the RFEF will be maintained, through the Monitoring Commission contemplated in the current Coordination Agreement signed on July 3, 2019 between LaLiga and the RFEF ".

Back to training

Today also the LaLiga approved the protocol of action for the return to the training of the teams, of which all its affiliated clubs will be informed and explained in the next Division Meetings that will be held next Thursday. The document will be made available to the CSD and the competent health authorities.

"It has been reiterated within the Delegate Commission that before any decision on the return to competition, it will be what the health authorities have," added the employers in their note.