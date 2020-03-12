LaLiga suspends First and Second Division soccer for the next two days

The League has been suspended after the body chaired by Javier Thebes, the Spanish Football Federation and the AFE, gathered in the morning of this Thursday to make a decision that was already an open secret.

In this way, the competition stops, awaiting further announcements, for the next two weeks. The real Madrid-Eibar, which was to be played this Friday behind closed doors at the Santiago Bernabéu, will be the first game affected.

The Professional Football League has announced the suspension of the competition through the following statement:

Given the circumstances known this morning, referring to the quarantine established in the Real Madrid and the positive results in players from other clubs, LaLiga considers that the circumstances are already in place to continue with the next phase of the action protocol against COVID- 19.

Consequently, in accordance with the measures established in Royal Decree 664/1997 of May 12, agrees the suspensionat least of the two next days.

Said decision will be reevaluated after the completion of the quarantines decreed in the affected clubs and other possible situations that may occur. LaLiga, as organizer of the competition, has proceeded to communicate it to the RFEF, the CSD and the Clubs.