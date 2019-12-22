Sports

LaLiga live: Real Madrid – Athletic

December 22, 2019
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

Follow Real Madrid – Athletic Club de Bilbao minute by minute

Real Madrid and Athletic Club of Bilbao dispute this Sunday the meeting that closes the 18th round in Primera División, the last meeting of LaLiga Santander of the year 2019.

The team of Zinedine Zidane seeks to rediscover victory after two draws at Mestalla and Camp Nou. A victory that would place them again in the championship coliderato tying with Barcelona, ​​which he fulfilled before Deportivo Alavés.

For its part, Athletic seeks to meet again with good feelings away from home, where they have only reaped a victory (against Osasuna). Also, on his last outing fell thrashed against Betis in Villamarín.

Probable lineups

Real Madrid: Courtois, Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Mendy, Valverde, Modric, Kroos, Vinicius, Rodrygo and Benzema.

Athletic: Unai Simón, Capa, Yeray, Iñigo Martínez, Yuri Berchiche, Unai López, Dani García, Beñat, Raúl García, Iñigo Córdoba and Iñaki Williams.

READ:  Most political parties ask for training and employment for retired athletes

Schedule and where to watch on TV

The Santiago Bernabéu meeting will begin at 9:00 p.m. in Spanish peninsular hours. Meeting that can be seen in Movistar Partidazo and that you can continue with the audio of Carrusel Deportivo in the option 2 of your TV.

In addition, it goes without saying that you can continue in the radio and in mobile applications the meeting of the Bernabéu with Carrusel Deportivo with the narration of Antonio Romero and the comments of Pedja Mijatovic, Álvaro Benito and the rest of Carrusel's commentators.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.