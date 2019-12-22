LaLiga live: Real Madrid – Athletic

Follow Real Madrid – Athletic Club de Bilbao minute by minute

Real Madrid and Athletic Club of Bilbao dispute this Sunday the meeting that closes the 18th round in Primera División, the last meeting of LaLiga Santander of the year 2019.

The team of Zinedine Zidane seeks to rediscover victory after two draws at Mestalla and Camp Nou. A victory that would place them again in the championship coliderato tying with Barcelona, ​​which he fulfilled before Deportivo Alavés.

For its part, Athletic seeks to meet again with good feelings away from home, where they have only reaped a victory (against Osasuna). Also, on his last outing fell thrashed against Betis in Villamarín.

Probable lineups

Real Madrid: Courtois, Carvajal, Ramos, Varane, Mendy, Valverde, Modric, Kroos, Vinicius, Rodrygo and Benzema.

Athletic: Unai Simón, Capa, Yeray, Iñigo Martínez, Yuri Berchiche, Unai López, Dani García, Beñat, Raúl García, Iñigo Córdoba and Iñaki Williams.

Schedule and where to watch on TV

The Santiago Bernabéu meeting will begin at 9:00 p.m. in Spanish peninsular hours. Meeting that can be seen in Movistar Partidazo and that you can continue with the audio of Carrusel Deportivo in the option 2 of your TV.

In addition, it goes without saying that you can continue in the radio and in mobile applications the meeting of the Bernabéu with Carrusel Deportivo with the narration of Antonio Romero and the comments of Pedja Mijatovic, Álvaro Benito and the rest of Carrusel's commentators.