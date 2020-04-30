LaLiga judges the decision to suspend the soccer championship in France as "very hasty"

LaLiga has reacted to France's decision to suspend its championship. Sources close to LaLiga recall that there are countries where training is already underway and they add that France does not have to set a precedent.

In fact, the same sources say they think "very hasty" suspension of the championship. LaLiga does not understand, for example, what more danger it has to play behind closed doors, with all the sanitary security measures, than to work for example in an assembly line or other industrial sectors.

Remember LaLiga that controlled and safe economic activity is very important that it be reactivated Because if they cannot end up disappearing very important economic sectors and that could even happen or threaten professional football.

