LaLiga: "It is decidedly decided that premiums to third parties are a crime"

The league has assured this Friday that the sentence on the call Osasuna case "reinforces" his work for years "in the fight against corruption and for defending the integrity of football competitions against any form of adulteration, be it predetermining a result or trying to adulterate the course of the competition. "

After the sentence of the Provincial Court of Navarra, which imposes prison terms for 9 of the 11 accused, The league He stressed that the actions of the Prosecutor's Office and his, as a private accusation, have led "to resolve the Osasuna case in favor of the integrity of football competitions."

"LaLiga, as with the rest of the judicial resolutions, respects the terms of the Judgment, adopted unanimously by the members of the Court, in which it condemns for the crime of sports corruption of art. 286 bis of the Penal Code to professional soccer players who, on the date of the events being prosecuted, participated in their competitions, "he said in a statement.

He also stressed that the sentence, against which there is an appeal, "resolves sharply that the so-called 'bonuses to third parties for winning' are a crime "and he recalled his performance as a private prosecution in the Racing-Girona case, which condemned managers for sports corruption.

