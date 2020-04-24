LaLiga informs the clubs that the testing for the coronavirus has been postponed without a date

There will be no test for soccer players at the moment. The league It has been communicated to the clubs around 15:00 this Friday. According to the note sent by the body that directs Javier Thebes to the clubs, these tests are postponed without a date.

"We want to announce the decision to postpone the realization of the player test, coaching staff and medical services given that the start of training will be delayed pending the approval of the protocol of the Higher Sports Council (CSD), which is accepted by the LaLiga, by the health authorities, "he said in his note to the teams.

Carrying out these tests was the starting gun for the return to training for the return leg of the competition. LaLiga has communicated that it postpones them without a date. "The new dates To carry out the tests, they will be linked to the resumption date of the training sessions, given that their purpose is to guarantee the safety of all and, therefore, they must be made close to the resumption date"he reports.

LaLiga insists that it is their obligation to plan to return to training and has been working in that line making its own protocol, but considers that this postponement is a "minor delay" Because she is convinced that "the return to sports activity and especially soccer is a priority for all those involved in this decision."

