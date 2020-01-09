Sports

LaLiga confirms the schedules of the 23rd round in the First Division

January 9, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
1 Min Read
Share it:

LaLiga has officially communicated the schedules of the ten First Division matches that will be played on the weekend of February 7 and 8 corresponding to the 23rd day.

The day will be opened on Friday by Valladolid and Villarreal at José Zorrilla and closed by Betis and Barcelona at Benito Villamarín on Friday night. Further, the encounter in open, at 2 pm on Sunday, will be the Basque derby between Real Sociedad and Athletic Club de Bilbao at the Reale Arena.

Here the first ten meetings that day

READ:  Lucas Vázquez remains off the list of Real Madrid for the duel against Betis and Vinicius returns
Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.