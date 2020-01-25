Lagertha's Real Story

'Vikings' is getting closer to its end. The sixth season It will be the last of fiction, and the truth is saying goodbye in style. We already have six episodes broadcast in Spain – via TNT – and every week that passes is surprising us more. Precisely the last one, 'Death and the Serpent', has left us completely in shock. Why? If you are going to continue reading you must first know that there are spoilers. Read at your own risk.
Well, as we said, the sixth episode has shocked the entire audience, because nobody expected Lagertha to leave now. It was true that it had been rumored that the mythical character, who arrives in the History Channel fiction since its inception, would die throughout this season, but we did not expect it to be so soon. After all, they are 20 episodes in total those that make up this final batch. Michael Hirst couldn't you have waited a little longer? But hey, what has been done is, and honestly, it has been a true axis rotation that nobody expected. We will remember for a long time that "snake" that appears to Hvitserk …
Now let's look at History. The real. That on which fiction has been based quite faithfully, by the way, it seems that he has just introduced us to another mythical Viking. How was the character's life really played by Katheryn Winnick? Did he really die like that?
