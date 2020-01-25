Entertainment

Lagertha's Real Story

January 25, 2020
Lisa Durant
'Vikings' is getting closer to its end. The sixth season It will be the last of fiction, and the truth is saying goodbye in style. We already have six episodes broadcast in Spain – via TNT – and every week that passes is surprising us more. Precisely the last one, 'Death and the Serpent', has left us completely in shock. Why? If you are going to continue reading you must first know that there are spoilers. Read at your own risk.

Well, as we said, the sixth episode has shocked the entire audience, because nobody expected Lagertha to leave now. It was true that it had been rumored that the mythical character, who arrives in the History Channel fiction since its inception, would die throughout this season, but we did not expect it to be so soon. After all, they are 20 episodes in total those that make up this final batch. Michael Hirst couldn't you have waited a little longer? But hey, what has been done is, and honestly, it has been a true axis rotation that nobody expected. We will remember for a long time that "snake" that appears to Hvitserk …

Now let's look at History. The real. That on which fiction has been based quite faithfully, by the way, it seems that he has just introduced us to another mythical Viking. How was the character's life really played by Katheryn Winnick? Did he really die like that?

According to Viking legend, Lagertha – or Ladgerda – was a semi-legendary warrior become seen as a Valkyrie. In fact, many of his stories coincide with the Norse goddess, Thorgerd. The saga that most extends over his figure is a twelfth-century chronicle entitled Gesta Danorum, attributed to Grammar saxophone.

The chronicler notes that Lagertha began fighting after Frodo, a leader of the Swedish Suiones, killed a jarl (Norwegian count or duke). She and several women dressed as men to join Ragnar in battle to defeat and expel the invader. Become an expert warrior, she caught Ragnar's attention, with whom she ended up marrying and continued fighting at her side. Indeed Lagertha was with Ragnar Lothbrok (played in the series by Travis Fimmel and who was killed in season four) since the beginning of the series. According to the chronicle, both had a son, Fridlef, and two daughters whose names are unknown. Here we see that in the series Fridlef has been changed to Björn 'Ironskin' – whose mother according to history was actually Aslaug – and that in the series we only know one of the two daughters, Gyda, who died during the plague.

As in the series, Ragnar divorced the warrior to marry another woman. However, history considers that the second wife was Thora Borgarhjört. Aslaug would come later. In the case of Lagertha, the chronicler collects that the warrior murdered her next husband with the tip of a spear hidden in her dress. Then he would take control of his lands. This section really matches the fiction, well Lagertha settles in Hedeby, Scandinavia, with the rich Jarl Sigvard, who mistreats her and who ends up with her head cut off. What didn't really happen was his relationship with Roll (Clive Standen), because Ragnar's supposed brother – who in real life was not – was born twenty years after Ragnar's death, that is, he would have met Lagherta when she was in her sixties.

Regarding the real death of Lagertha, it is unknown. There are no writings confirming how he died. What we have seen has been the result of the creativity of the team, which has been in the head with that death for a long time, because Lagertha was told long ago that one of Ragnar's sons would kill her. And so it has been.

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

