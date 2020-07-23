Lady Oscar, Yamato Video anticipates the arrival of a new home video edition

Share it:

During yesterday, Yamato Video has published on their social profiles a short video dedicated to Lady Oscar, anticipating the release of what could be there long awaited Blu-ray edition. In the clip, visible at the bottom, you can hear the first notes of the historical theme of The Knights of the King.

This new home video edition was presented for the first time in 2017, on the occasion of Lucca Comics & Games. After a long period of silence, Yamato seems to have kept his word, and it is possible that this new edition will see the light already in the course of 2020. The video would in fact seem to confirm that the product is in the post-production phase.

In the comments, Yamato confirmed that the one dedicated to Lady Oscar is not the only surprise in store for fans: the home video edition of Bia The Challenge Of Magic and many details on the new edition Nadia's chat – The mystery of the blue stone. Of course in this case we will have to wait for an official announcement.

And what do you say? Are you happy? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you were a fan of Lady Oscar then, we advise you to take a look at our list of five curiosities that you may not know about the work of Ryoko Ikeda.