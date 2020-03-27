Lady Oscar, Cat's Eye and other great anime classics are back on Italia 1

Share it:

Italy 1 recently announced the return of some great anime classics, aired in the early morning from 25 March 2020. In addition to Kiss me Licia, in fact, which we already told you about yesterday, the return of other iconic series of the caliber of Lady Oscar, Memole sweet Memole, Pollyanna and others.

Memole sweet Memole is the first on the list and will be broadcast from Monday to Friday at 6:35 in the morning. At 7 it's the turn of Pollyanna, the young protagonist of the novels of Eleanor H. Porter, while at 7:30 it's up to Cotton bows for Jeanie, the 1992 anime of Shiro Ishinomori. The aforementioned Kiss me Licia closes the quartet, airing from 8:00 to 8:30.

During the weekend, the space will be reserved for two of the works best known by the Italian public, that is Lady Oscar e Cat eyes. The first will air two episodes from 8:00 to 8:50, while the second will follow closely with two more episodes, and will end around 9:40.

The current period of lockdown it represents a fantastic opportunity to recover these great masterpieces, which in their own way are at least central to the development of the core sector on Italian soil. The series should remain on the air until early June, in the event that the broadcaster Mediaset decides to reserve it a place in the schedule until the conclusion.

And what do you think of it? Will you recover them? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you were more inclined to read instead, we refer you to the brand new offer of Panini Comics.