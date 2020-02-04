Lady Gaga's new boyfriend is Michael Polansky, the man of a thousand qualities that is impossible to resist

Share it:

No poker face but only big smiles! Lady Gaga has a new boyfriend, his name is Michael Polansky and is the CEO of a company in Silicon Valley. Well just new is not … Do you remember when Lady Gaga was caught on the night of December 31 while kissing a mysterious man in a restaurant in Las Vegas? That mysterious man is Michael. Caramba! The story between Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky seems to be going great, so much so that the two showed up hand in hand at Super Bowl 2020 of Miami and made official the relationship with the first photo together posted by Lady Gaga on Instagram. And we know when Lady Gaga a boyfriend makes it official by publishing the photo on IG is because the story is really serious. We obviously took the ball to know all about this Harvard graduate who seems to have breached the heart of Gaga.

Lady Gaga and Micheal Polansky as they leave Miami's Hard Rock Stadium after Super Bowl. EVA MARIE UZCATEGUIGetty Images

Lady Gaga and Michael Polansky are together and made it official with a photo on Instagram

Just a year ago, just in this period, rumors of a possible flirtation between were persistent Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, given the chemistry that had been created between the two on the set (and also outside the set) of A star is born. She had just broken off her engagement to Christian Carino, he was still with Irina Shayk and the fans were looking forward to an announcement that they finally wanted them together. Well after a year one would say: Lady Gaga, the new love is… Bradley Cooper who?

The singer of Born this way it is no longer on the market and would have happily been in love for a few months now. The Lady Gaga's new boyfriend it's Michael Polansky and the two, after being seen together at Super Bowl 2020, made the story official with the first shot together embraced and smiling on the boat. The photo posted it Lady Gaga on Instagram with the message: “We had a lot of fun in Miami. Love to all my little monsters and fans. You are the best! ♥ "

Lady Gaga really seems to have found serenity and happiness after a year of ups and downs, at least on a love level. Before the breakup of the engagement with Christian Carino, then the relationship with his sound engineer Dan Horton lasted only a few months. Since December, however (at least as far as we know) there is a permanent couple with Lady Gaga Micheal Polansky. The two had already been spotted together on the night of December 31 between celebrations and kisses. At the time, however, he was "the mysterious man" since, perhaps for the first time, Lady Gaga is dating someone who has nothing to do with music, nor with the world of entertainment, nor with life under the spotlight.

So who is Michael Polansky

Michael Polansky he is in fact the CEO of Parker Group, a company based in the Silicon Valley of San Francisco. Graduated in mathematics at Harvard, since 2010 he is also founder with Sean Parker (Facebook entrepreneur) of Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, an institute that deals with cancer research through immunotherapy. And it is precisely at an event of the Parker Foundation that Michael Polansky and Lady Gaga they would meet. In short, beautiful, intelligent and even philanthropist, we understand why Lady Gaga did not resist.

