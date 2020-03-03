Lady Gaga's latest video clip could well be a chapter of the Power Rangers

Share it:

Lady Gaga He is back and the internet knows it. So much so that its latest release, the theme ‘Stupid Love’, is being a great success on social networks, where its video – completely recorded with an iPhone 11 Pro – reminds in excess of the aesthetics that led the series ninety 'Power Rangers'. So much so that a user on Twitter has been encouraged to merge the soundtrack of this fiction with the last work of the interpreter and look, the truth is that it has made our day.

Both the futuristic image and the fantastic stage and the outfit that Gaga and the dancers wear – especially that of a metallic helmet – have resulted in that from now on we cannot stop thinking about the Pink Power Ranger when we hear in any musical thread the topic.

Also, another user has imagined the work in reverse and has placed the 'hit' in this scene of the series, a work that makes sure what was coming thinking: Lady Gaga is not only a pop singer, but a successful superheroine .

The Power Rangers themselves have spoken about this comparison

This comparison, far from disturbing the very Power Rangers, has seemed a fabulous affair that they themselves expressed through their official Twitter. At first they had doubts, but then they saw it clearly:

"We don't know if we should fight this monster or admire it."

"We just consulted with Zordon [his boss] and we have no choice but to give up at his feet."

Lady Gaga, for the moment, has not spoken.

Now we just need to know if the imminent album of the interpreter that will be released next April 10 and that bears the name ‘Chromatica’ follow the futuristic and fantastic trail of the Rangers, or if instead change the roll and give us another parade of Alexander McQueen in the purest ‘Bad Romance’ style. Whatever it is, here we will be attentive to follow it closely.