Lady Gaga's father does not pay rent for his homeless restaurant

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

New York, Feb 28 (EFE) .- Joe Germanotta, Lady Gaga's father, who runs a restaurant in the centrally located Grand Central Station in Manhattan, said he refuses to pay his restaurant's monthly rent because Authorities are not doing enough to end the problem of homelessness, which they say affects their business.

"The homeless enter (at the station) so as not to be cold. We have compassion, but it is affecting our customers," Lady Gaga's dad told the local New York Post.

When the homeless invade our areas, they become less attractive, "added the owner of" Art Bird & Whiskey Bar, "which opened in 2018 on the ground floor of Grand Central Station.

Frustrated with what he claims is a lack of action from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), Germanotta refuses to pay a portion of the $ 40,000 rent and $ 10,000 in fees to be paid each month .

The father of the music star says that the MTA is currently demanding 260 thousand dollars in late payments, which they say he must pay in the next two weeks if he does not want the eviction process to begin.

"I think (the MTA) is not prepared to manage the space. Frankly, I think they are more interested in managing the trains," said Joe, a native of New York, who said he saw people wash their hair in the toilets of the station.

If no efforts are made to improve the space, he says, he will close the restaurant and ask for financial compensation for the investment made.

Other owners of Grand Central Station establishments expressed the same opinion.

This is a tourist attraction, but right now it seems like an attraction for the homeless, "said Tamasha Sandford, who runs the Wok Chi restaurant.