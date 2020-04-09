Lady Gaga will give a solidarity concert against the coronavirus

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The famous do not stop collaborating in the fight against coronavirus. We have been able to see donations such as those of Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem who contributed 100,000 gloves and 20,000 masks to the La Paz hospital in Madrid, or also from the Angelina Jolie who offered $ 1 million to affected children through the Foundation No Kid Hungry. Others celebrities The sector has opted for original proposals, such as Emilia Clarke, who offers to have dinner with her virtually to raise funds.

The last to get down to business with great action has been Lady Gaga. The artist has organized the solidarity concert 'One World: #TogetherAtHome' (A world: #JuntosEnCasa) to raise funds for the World Health Organization and support sanitary that fight every day against the Covid-19. But she will not be alone, quite the opposite. Elton John, Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Paul McCartney, Chris Martin, J Balvin, John Legend, Keith Urban, Lizzo, Maluma or Stevie Wonder among others they will put their voices at the service of this fight. Other stars such as the actor Idris Elba who tested positive for coronavirus and who will act as a DJ will also participate. The presenters will be Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colber.

This event will take place next April 18 and it will be broadcast from eight in the afternoon on television networks such as CBS, ABC, MTV, BBC and streaming on Youtube, Apple TV and Facebook.

Gaga presented the initiative with the Director General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. She herself announced that she has collaborated in the collection of 33 million euros to help research coronavirus treatments and vaccines.