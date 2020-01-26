Lady Gaga sweeps the Grammy at the ceremony

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Undoubtedly this 2020 is the year of Lady Gaga, for the 62nd Grammy Awards the singer was the first artist awarded with the golden gramophone in the category "Best Soundtrack for Visual Media Compilation" with her worldwide success " A Star is Born ", a multi-award-winning film that continues to reap awards in his career almost two years after its release.

But not only this freaked out the fans of Mother Monster, as the audience was surprised with the announcement of a second category won, this time in "Best Song written for Visual Media" with the theme "I'll Never Love Again" , a simple written with much nostalgia and performed on stage by the singer minutes from the death of her best friend Sonja.

Within hours of the ceremony, Lady Gaga has already swept the awards, it is worth mentioning that there were three categories to which she was nominated and there is only one left to know if tonight is the third prize for "Always Remember Us This Way ", in" Song of the Year ".

These awards mark the fourth Grammy for the disc of the film A Star Is Born and the number eleven for the singer throughout her career, approaching other multi-award-winning artists such as Beyoncé, Michael Jackson and Taylor Swift, who are placed at the top of the list .

It is worth mentioning that this year the singer will not be present at the awards for unknown reasons, however, many important stars of the moment will have their special presentations, such as Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Demi Lovato, Aerosmith, Lizzo, Jonas Brothers, BTS and Billy Ray Cyrus, just to mention a few.

In addition, this installment will mark the return of singer Demi Lovato to the stage after two years of absence after the difficult overdose in which she fell in 2018, and will present her new single entitled “Anyone”, a premiere long awaited by the Interpreter fans.