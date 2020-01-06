Lady Gaga reveals her saddest secret and makes Oprah Winfrey cry

Share it:

The famous and eccentric American singer Lady Gaga, opened her heart during an interview for the special program of Oprah Winfrey, 2020 Vision: Your Life In Focus, and revealed a sad secret of her past that moved the presenter to tears.

Gaga was the special guest of the new Winfrey project, in which she will bring together several women from the world to talk about her greatest challenges, and revealed one of her most terrible and painful secrets in the broadcast of the program.

Stefani Germanotta, artistically known as Lady Gaga, talked about mental health and how important it is to follow it correctly and not ignore it, as many people usually do, since it is something very serious, since not having good mental health affects health physical, even more than psychological.

Many questioned how it is that she has so much knowledge of the subject, and it was explained that the singer suffers from fibromyalgia, a physical condition difficult to treat and that she discovered that it can be controlled with greater success if good mental health is maintained.

The interesting thing about this is that I discovered, through neuropsychic research and my relationship with doctors, that fibromyalgia can be treated with mental health therapy, and mental health is a medical condition, should be treated as a medical condition. It should not be ignored, "said the singer.

After this, he made a strong revelation of when he was young, because he commented that he was raped on different occasions, something that was already known, however, not what this had caused him later.

I was repeatedly raped when I was 19 and I also developed PTSD (PTSD) as a result of being raped and not processing that trauma. "

The Million Reasons interpreter related that after these tragic events, she did not stop to treat her trauma and did it aside once she became a famous singer, but by denying her mind to heal from that, her body expressed it and He developed fibromyalgia.

Suddenly I became a star and was traveling the world, moving from the hotel room to the garage, to the limousine, to the stage and never faced it. Until suddenly I began to experience this incredible and intense pain throughout my body, something like an extrapolation of color and how sick I felt after being raped, "Gaga said.

While Oprah listened to what Gaga was telling her she was very professional, with a good posture and listened attentively to what she was saying, but when the program ended she decided to go behind the stage to look for the singer to dedicate some emotional words about her life, He gave him a big hug and in tears told him he was very brave.