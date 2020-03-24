Lady Gaga postpones album due to coronavirus crisis

Share it:

From finding ways to help others cope with shelter-in-place to canceling events, here is a look at some of the ways the entertainment industry is reacting to the spread of the coronavirus, which most people are Recovers but can cause serious illness in the elderly and those with pre-existing medical conditions.

GAGA SHELF ALBUM

Lady Gaga has shelved her upcoming album "Chromatica" for now, saying the time is not right in the midst of a global fight with the coronavirus.

Gaga said on her social media pages on Tuesday that "after much deliberation, I made the incredibly difficult decision to postpone the release of Chromatica. I will soon announce a new 2020 release date."

The album was scheduled for release on April 10. Gaga already had a set of Las Vegas concert dates tied to the canceled release, and said Tuesday that she had also planned a surprise set at the Coachella music festival, which was also previously postponed.

"This is such a hectic and terrifying time for all of us," Gaga said. “And while I think art is one of the strongest things we have to bring each other joy and healing at times like this, it just doesn't feel right to release this album with everything that is happening during this global pandemic. "

HALTED HALL INDUCTION AGAIN FOR FALL

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which was also delayed since spring due to fears of the coronavirus, has been rescheduled for fall.

The ceremony, commemorating the late artists Whitney Houston and The Notorious BIG, as well as performances honoring Depeche Mode, the Doobie Brothers, Nine Inch Nails, and T-Rex, was originally planned for May 2 and restarted for the November 7.

FILM FESTS FIND NEW WAYS

Film festivals whose in-person versions were canceled are advancing in other ways.

Turner Classic Movies will hold a special home edition from April 16-20, featuring classic movies like "Singin 'in the Rain", "Casablanca" and "North by Northwest" and interviews with past festivals with movie legends from Peter O Toole to Faye Dunaway.

The TCM Classic Film Festival attracts moviegoers to Hollywood every year, but this year's edition was canceled due to the spread of the coronavirus.

And South by Southwest, one of the first major entertainment events to be canceled due to the coronavirus, announced its awards on Tuesday for the small films that would have been screened there. The grand jury prize for the narrative feature film went to Cooper Raiff's 22-year-old "S-house," a coming-of-age micro-budget comedy about a freshman college student struggling with the transition.

