Lady Gaga opens in channel about her health problems

January 7, 2020
Maria Rivera
  • How to masturbate will help you with your mental health.
  • Lady Gaga, caught kissing a terior misunderstanding man ’(her new boyfriend, maybe?).

    Know the testimonials of ‘celebrities’ that have gone through mental health problems It is always a real inspiration for fans. The last to have declared having them was Britney Spears, who was admitted to a psychiatric center days before. Also Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato and Lady Gaga they have gone through the worst moments because of psychological outbreaks and it has been the latter that has recently opened in the channel.

    Oprah and Lady Gaga They have taken a stage this weekend to talk about what many people consider taboo: mental and physical health problems. This is the powerful message that the artist wanted to convey to all her fans.

    Lady Gaga speaks openly about her mental health problems and other physical pain

    The artist has confessed to suffer a chronic pain caused by fibromyalgia, against the one who fights day by day. Lady Gaga He wanted to convey a message of normality to his fans, in the most open and frank way possible. But the singer has also assured that her hardest moment was when she had orn psychological outbreak for which he had to be hospitalized. The goal was to offer his fans the account of his personal experience, no matter how difficult it was to explain.

    "Everything my body started to shake and I started screaming. I was in the hospital. It is very difficult to describe what it feels like when you start shaking from head to toe and you remain unconscious, "he confessed. After this, he has confessed to being medicated to fight fibromyalgia:" The brain works and that is enough. I don't want to think about it much. What I want is not to feel that anymore. Boom and you disappear from reality as you know it. I know this can be controversial but it helps me", he says, referring to the medication.

