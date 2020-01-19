Lady Gaga in trouble leaking her new song "Stupid Love"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Everything seems to indicate that Lady Gaga's new album, LG6, is just around the corner, because the leaks of some songs already come to light and cause revolution among her fans, and that is that the singer in each of her ages He has commissioned to filter a part of some of his new themes to begin rumors and speculation about his long-awaited return.

For this new era, from the sixth record material of the actress, a small fragment of a song entitled "Stupid Love" was leaked through Twitter, a title that quickly gave what to talk about, as it is something totally new from the singer that nobody had ever heard. So much was the scandal about this that a worldwide trend was made.

There has been so much waiting for the Little Monsters that their emotion is felt with any data that appears on the Internet, ensuring that the return of the Mother Monster is getting closer, but this so far, for some reason this has not been possible .

Lady Gaga has been in charge of giving her fans hundreds of clues, as she has been doing since the beginning of her career, with which she could gradually leave an idea that her fans can develop with the intelligence that always investigates things.

The month of October the singer was commissioned to share with her followers on social networks a pumpkin that decorated herself where you could read the insult "F # ck this" and began to make the Internet go crazy, because on one side of the pumpkin is an iPod, a device already known by the fandom, because it is used to save your personal music and you could distinguish on the screen that you heard a song titled "Stupid Love", that is why all this could not be merely coincidence.

In addition, an American radio revealed that Lady Gaga is ready to release her new single, according to the source will be released on February 7 and will be called "Stupid Love", and the new album would be arriving the following month, in March.

It should be noted that the return of Lady Gaga is one of the most anticipated along with Rihanna, since since last year it has been rumored that the singers would be ready to release new music on different occasions, however, this has not been achieved, due to that the two continue without touching the subject and continue promoting their makeup lines.