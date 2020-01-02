Lady Gaga, caught kissing a 'mysterious man' (her new boyfriend, maybe?)

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

If you think that your sentimental life is intense it is because you do not know the one of Lady Gaga. First came his break with Christian Carino, with whom by the way, he was getting married. And as we love soap operas, after that we all begin to speculate on his supposed relationship with Bradley Cooper. But they tricked us, because later she confessed that it was all a montage. The one he was dating, although a short time, was with producer Dan Horton, a romance as unexpected as it was discreet that lasted only three months and ended last October. Well now there could be another man In the life of the singer. Yes, as you read it. And we have the evidence that confirms it.

Lady Gaga did start 2020 well. Very good, in fact, because as we have seen in this video that she has posted a fan account of the artist, she received the year by giving a passionate kiss With a mysterious man we know little about. In fact, just one thing: his name is Michael. We need more information! Who is he? How long will they take together? Is it something sporadic or will the thing be serious?

Lady Gaga begins 2020 giving herself a passionate kiss with a 'mysterious man'

Of course, one thing is clear to us after seeing the images: that is not a kiss from friends (judge yourself). Of course, it seems that we will have to wait a little to know more, because at the moment none has spoken about it.

In addition to this, they also let themselves be seen leaving the premises together, which in itself is quite suspicious, but that is They went hand in hand!

Come on, more clearly impossible. Will they make it official soon? We will be attentive.