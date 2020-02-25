Lady Gaga announces new theme, and we have a release date!

Share it:

Singer Lady Gaga announces ‘Stupid Love’, the first single from her sixth album.

The theme will be officially released this Friday, although it has been leaked online for weeks.

Lady Gaga returns to the streets after his film journey thanks to the movie 'A star is born', a film that gave him his first Oscar award thanks to his main song, 'Shallow' – yes, that theme that a few days ago made viral a A woman in the subway. Now, two years after having temporarily parked his musical facet and having made us wait to know what will be the first ‘single’ of his sixth studio album, Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta announced this Tuesday that this song is titled ‘Stupid Love’ and that will be released this Friday on all digital platforms, what a news!

The artist gave the news through her Instagram, where she shared a snapshot in which a street advertising poster of the most colorful is appreciated where this launch is published for this Friday at midnight – the West Coast's schedule in the US. Quickly his ‘little monsters’ went crazy and turned ‘Gaga’ and ‘Stupid Love’ into the two main global Twitter trends (including Spain).

‘Stupid Love’ already leaked online last January

Of course, this song is not new for the most bitter fans of the performer, since a few weeks ago it was possible to filter on the internet and since then his 'fanbase' came to think that this first song would have been discarded as the first 'single' of LG6. But it seems not. Its sound, full of synthesizers and a catchy electronic base, reminds us in excess of the ‘Born This Way’ era, a ‘dance pop’ style disc that came to light in 2011 and which seems to want to return to this new stage. Now we have to know the details of the album, which is expected to see the light this summer and which has not yet offered any details.

Gaga was part, until this Tuesday, of that select group of singers who had us in suspense about their new album this 2020. Luckily, the mystery of the ‘Mother Monster’ has already been cleared. Now we only have to know when Rihanna is encouraged, which a few days ago came to recognize that she feels even upset when a journalist asks about her new and highly anticipated record material … oops!

