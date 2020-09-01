Lady Diana, the world remembers the princess 23 years after her tragic death

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

23 years have passed since the death of Lady Diana, the revolutionary, nonconformist and rebellious princess who defied the strict rules of Buckingham Palace and the English royal family at the time of her marriage to Prince Charles. Lady D, beloved by the people, lost her life on August 31, 1997 in a car accident in Paris.

The tragic crash, which occurred in the Alma tunnel in Paris, also cost the life of his new companion, Dodi Al-Fayed, and to the driver Henri Paul. The only survivor of the accident was Trevor Ree-Jones, the couple’s bodyguard.

On the death of Diana Spencer, as often happens in the case of characters of her caliber, there are still many shadows and there are those who are convinced that the princess was victim of a conspiracy hatched by the Crown and the British secret services. A few months earlier, in fact, in a letter Diana herself she accused Carlo of wanting to kill her, and precisely in the way in which the facts later took place, ie simulating a car accident. According to rumors of the time, the princess was at that time pregnant from Al-Fayed, and a newborn of Muslim origins it would have been unacceptable to the royal family.

According to the official version, in any case, the car driven by Henri Paul, who was drunk, proceeded at full speed to escape the pursuit of the inevitable paparazzi.

Lady Diana, by its very definition “a free spirit”, was disliked by the queen also for some choices that caused a sensation, such as the oath of love and fidelity, but not of obedience, on the occasion of the wedding with Carlo, in 1981, and the enrollment of their children William and Harry in a public school.

Some aspects of Diana’s life will be addressed in the fourth season of The Crown, which we will see from November 15 on Netflix, in which the princess will be played by Elizabeth Lebicki.