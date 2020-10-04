Lady Diana, the wedding dress in The Crown 4 is identical to reality: here is the photo!

Netflix shared a first look at the wedding dress of the Princess Diana for the fourth season of The Crown, revealing an impressive fidelity to the real dress worn by the real Lady D on the wedding day.

“Emmy Award-winning costume designer Amy Roberts wanted to capture the same spirit and original design as David and Elizabeth Emanuel, without creating a simple replica for Emma Corrin.“, wrote the official account of the show in the tweet that you find at the bottom: the photo shows the actress Emma Corrin as Diana in a scene set on the princess’s wedding day.

Also below, you can also find a comparison with the real dress of the real Lady Diana.

The upcoming fourth season of The Crown, which will debut on November 15, will tell the period of Queen Elizabeth and the British royal family that goes from 1979 to 1990, which is the era in which Princess Diana joined the royal family. The third season of The Crown, released last November, was interrupted in 1977 during the Queen’s Silver Jubilee.

Netflix spiega: “As the 1970s draw to a close, Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) and her family are concerned about safeguarding the line of succession by securing an appropriate bride for Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor), who is not in her 30s. still married. The nation begins to feel the impact of the divisive policies introduced by Britain’s first female prime minister Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson), tensions arise between her and the queen that worsen as Thatcher leads the country in the Falklands war, generating conflict at the internal Commonwealth. And although Charles’s love story with a young Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin) provides the cue for a tale to tell to unite the British people, behind closed doors the royal family is increasingly divided..”

