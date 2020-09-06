Lacci, the review of Daniele Luchetti’s film with Alba Rohrwacher

Share it:

When getting married, whether it’s in front of God or the authorities, a sort of pact is sealed. We promise each other that we will not hurt each other, that we will support each other until the end of days whatever happens, that we will not go to peck seeds in other people’s fields, in short, we will remain faithful to our golden cage, made up of sincerity, of children to look after, of obligations and truth. Not a small contract that not all men and women who decide to marry eventually manage to honor. Aldo is a husband who did not make it. Who after a marriage in full youth and two tender children decided not to suffocate, to breathe deeply the oxygen of another woman, younger, more dynamic, more charismatic than his wife Vanda. Aldo is one who has forgotten how shoelaces are tightened and when he taught his children. Aldo is one of the protagonists of Laces, Domenico Starnone’s novel has now become a film for the big screen, capable of making its debut at the 77th Venice International Film Festival.

But you, Dad, how do you tie shoelaces?

Our protagonist is one of those men who do not like discussions at all, who prefers to postpone everything, never get angry, always remain calm and peaceful. However, he is also a great expert on escape, an elusive and elusive person, who has chosen to hole up in another city (Rome instead of Naples), at the home of a woman younger than him, chasing the dream of a career as a great radio and television author. All this, however, carries with it a price to pay: oblivion. Aldo forgets the face of his wife Vanda, even worse that of his children who, as they grow up, in turn struggle to recognize a ghost father, who appeared in their lives for a few moments, a few hours a week, for years and years. Who really does not forget anything and nobody is the time, which flows impetuously but sooner or later comes back to ask for the bill.

Domenico Starnone and Daniele Luchetti, the first on paper, the second on film (grant us this nostalgic term), go through several decades of the life of Aldo, Vanda, Lidia (the third inconvenience), their children Sandro and Anna along a path full of obstacles. and emotions, often conflicting. If the novel chooses to divide everything into three macro chapters, leaving the burden and the honor of reconstructing the facts to the reader, fully involved in the story, unfortunately the film cannot make use of the same splendid mechanism, losing part of the style and character originals along the way. However, there are moments of great tension, of sharp apprehension, of good cinema.

Back and forth in time

Luchetti chooses a “flashback” structure to go back and forth in the protagonists’ lives. Furthermore, the cast changes as the ages change, so it will be the spectator’s concern to pay attention to names, dates, faces and situations. A choice certainly understandable, given that they jump and touch several different decades, but on the one hand it breaks the magic that is instead an essential element of the book. In any case, the Roman director manages to stage an intense story, enriched by excellent sets and sequences capable of impressing themselves in the mind of the public.

Perhaps a slightly more stringent pace would have benefited the whole narrative, but we must recognize that the original novel is “patient” in the same way, even more so. While not being who knows how endless in terms of pages, he has the time to open many more parentheses, address many more questions. At the cinema, however, you know, you always have to give up something in the script and the Laces cinematic is still consistent, in line with many of the expectations. Added value is a varied cast that was certainly not easy to fit together.

Faces carved and marked

Luigi Lo Cascio is a melancholy Aldo as a young man, a father who just can’t manage to remain closed in the “prison” of his family, a free spirit and probably selfish to the extreme, who knows he is constantly causing harm to people he has loved and who carries all the weight of his pain on tired eyes, on a dull face, heavy with beard and guilt. Silvio Orlando also surprised us, who instead is Aldo in an older age: a man in many ways destroyed by his own past, who has not changed his eyes or face, always marked by a furrow of ethereal suffering. Laura Morante is also immense, an adult Vanda who has managed to close some of her deepest wounds – but she did it with needle and thread, by force, out of duty, which is why she still suffers and is closed in a curl on every forehead. If the little Anna and Sandro are then irresistible, perhaps even more so are the adult counterparts, with a Giovanna Mezzogiorno and Adriano Giannini in a state of gracedespite their tight playing time. When they enter the scene they literally upset everything they encounter and touch, in a chapter / sequence that in some ways even exceeds the starting book – in the sense that some images, some sounds really manage to scratch the viewer sitting in the room, in a very more “physical” than our imagination alone.

We also liked Linda Caridi (yes, the delightful Linda Caridi of Ricordi? alongside Luca Marinelli), who also put a lot of courage for this role – and by watching the film you will know why. Unfortunately, the real weak link of the group seems to be Alba Rohrwacher, an actress we love but who perhaps did not give the right suffering to the role of Vanda as a young man. His acting is often cold, hiding an inner pain that as spectators, however, we might have preferred to see escaping outside – especially during the confession of the betrayal that starts the dances, with an overly controlled reaction. But it is probably we who have imagined the character differently, you can evaluate yourself with your own eyes.