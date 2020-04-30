La Vuelta confirms that it will start in Irún and will have 18 stages

Share it:

The 75th edition of the Vuelta a España will have 18 stages, will be launched with a day between Irun and Arrate Eibar and will end in Madrid, according to what the organization reported on Wednesday, which will specify the competition dates next Tuesday May 5th.

After the cancellation of the official departure of the Lap 2020 in the Netherlands, Unipublic, as the organizing company of the race, has determined not to replace the three initial stages -which were to cover the Dutch regions of Utrecht and North Brabant- and begin the spanish round with the Irún-Arrate Eibar stage.

This has been communicated by the Return to International Cycling Union (UCI) with the aim that the body responsible for the regulation of cycling sport can work on the reorganization of the calendar with the exceptional variable of a shorter Tour compared to the usual 3 weeks.

With this new configuration, the 75th edition of The Return It will be marked as a historical race: 18 stages in total and the first in the Basque Country almost five decades later.

Canceled stages

The Lap 2020 It was scheduled between August 14 and September 6, with departure in the Netherlands. However, the forced reorganization of the cycling calendar due to the world health crisis caused by the COVID-19 has forced a change of plans.

"It is obvious that when you design the race you do not expect to have to make changes of this magnitude, but we have to be sensitive with the current situation and we have to assume that it is very difficult to substitute an official exit at this point for all the institutional and logistical planning which implies, "said the director of La Vuelta, Javier Guillén.

For the first time since Unipublic took over the race in 1979, La Vuelta will start in the Basque Country. Euskadi it had been almost five decades since it had hosted a first stage of the race. In 1961, La Vuelta started in San Sebastián, with a team time trial with a start and finish in the city of Donostia.

"Having the passion for cycling in the Basque Country from the first day makes this change of plans more enjoyable. In any case, we just hope that this health crisis without precedent is resolved soon, that we can all return to normal, also La Vuelta, "said Guillén.

