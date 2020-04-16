La Vuelta accepts the delay of its celebration at the end of October

Javier Guillén, director of the Back to Spainassumes the entry of the round in the fall and hopes that the cycling calendar, with exact dates of departure and arrival, be clarified before May 15.

"I thank the Tour and the UCI for the speed in offering the new calendar dates, once President Macron announced that all events involving a large concentration of people were suspended until at least July 15, "Guillén said in an audiovisual statement.

📽️ Reaction of the director of @lavuelta, Javier Guillén, to the statement of the International Cycling Union "We hope that before May 15 we can have fully resolved how the cycling calendar is" pic.twitter.com/SloQ38qYRm – Sports Carousel (@carrusel) April 15, 2020

After the UCI statement, which specifies that after the Tour de France, which will take place from August 29 to September 20, they will go in this order Twist and TurnGuillén celebrated the fact of being able to make a calendar of dates for the races.

"We can already work on the rest of the dates for the races until the end of the year. We must all move, there is no point in continuing on the same dates as the Tour de France. After the Tour, the Giro and then the Vuelta will go, already entered in autumn season"

Guillén stressed that "there are still no exact dates for the start and end of the Giro y Vuelta, but" conversations have begun between all the cycling operators to find the place on the calendar. " Borja Square in SER, the ones being considered right now for the Giro are from October 3 to 25. The Vuelta would start on October 20 or 21 and end on November 7, so its duration would be somewhat shorter than usual.

