“La Sarita has its good things”: Itatí Cantoral talks about José José's relationship with his daughter

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After the death of José José, Sarita Sosa received strong criticism due to the conflict she starred with her brothers José Joel and Marysol Sosa, however, there are figures of the show that support her, as is the case of Itatí Cantoral.

When questioned about the alleged abuse suffered by José José at the hands of Sartita Sosa and his mother Sara Salazar, he revealed that "The Prince of the song" told him that he loved his youngest daughter, so he does not doubt that the young woman " have your good things. ”

"I'm going to tell you one thing, the truth he loved Sarita very much, he spoke very well about her, Sarita has her good things," said the actress who gave life to "Kiki" Herrera in the bioserie of the interpreter of Hawk or dove.

Likewise, Itatí considers that the singer lived happily next to his youngest daughter, due to his great love.

"He loved her very much and was happy, I really believe that I truly believe it faithfully‘ The Prince ’, may he rest in peace, lived as a prince, he was happy," he said.

He added that his colleagues in the bioseries could also witness how José José's last years were.

"I think he lived intensely, I saw him very happy, all my colleagues saw him very happy and we were with him almost a year," said the interpreter of "Soraya Montenegro."

With information from the portal Las estrellas Tv

It may interest you:

"I threw iodine" Montserrat Oliver reveals trick for Yolanda Andrade to stop drinking

“They gave me no explanation”: Remmy Valenzuela was prevented from going to the Academia La Academia ’forum