La Roma will deliver 'kits' with food and medical supplies to its oldest fans

March 28, 2020
Edie Perez
The team that chairs James Palotta, the Associazione Sportiva Roma, will carry out a magnificent initiative to alleviate the effects of coronavirus in Italy. The Romans will distribute 'kits' in the next 24 hours among their subscribers over 75 years. The box of 'Roma Cares' Contains food and medical supplies to protect yourself in this emergency period against COVID-19.

The initiative has raised any number of positive reactions on social networks, where the team's fans have applauded the team's work and those outside the Roman team have also congratulated those of James Palotta for the gesture.

