'La Purga' and its strange connection to the coronavirus

Now that we are all tuned in our houses watching the long series that we had on our lists, the best movies that we can find on different platforms, and even the odd short film, there are people who have decided to watch horror movies from years ago in the what have you found new details that have gone viral in times of coronavirus. This is the case of a fan of 'La Purga', a film that he has seen again these days and in which he has found a Easter egg that caught everyone's attention in Twitter.

The tweet in question spread like wildfire on March 21, and that's because it was just that day, the March 21, 2020, when the slaughter of the first film in the 'The Purge' saga is supposed to have taken place. If anyone is curious or does not remember it well, you should know that you have it available on Amazon and that it tells the story of a future plagued by crimes, in which once a year, overnight, every crime is legal. Starring Ethan Hawke and Lena Headey, It is not the best tape to watch without being able to leave the house, but you can not say that we have not warned you.

The film gave rise to a two-season television series and its fifth installment is already in the pre-production process.