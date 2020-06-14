La Piedra del Sol Azteca: the shirt that the Mexican National Team wore in the 98 World Cup in France and continues to sell

Share it:

Luis Hernández, Mexico striker.- The jersey with a pre-Columbian design is considered one of the most eye-catching in the history of the National Team (Photo: Special)

This Saturday marks 22 years since the debut of the Mexican team football in the World Cup France 1998, a fair where the Tricolor won the recognition of millions of Mexican fans and the international press.

And is that the aztec team it was very close to reaching the longed for quarter finals, hand in hand with figures such as Jorge Campos, Claudio Suárez, Ramón Ramírez, Jesús Arrellano, Cuauhtemoc Blanco and Luis Hernández.

But the great unfolding game of Mexico was not the only thing that attracted attention, also the Aztec Sun Stone that shone on the chest of the shirt of your selected.

Said pre-Columbian design broke all the paradigms and it went around the world from its first match against South Korea, and it was not produced by a transnational brand such as Nike or Adidas, but was in charge of the Mexican firm ABA Sport, property of Jorge Lankenau Jr.

During the 98 World Cup in France, Mexico defeated Belgium and South Korea; tied with the Netherlands and lost in the quarterfinals to Germany (Photo: Special)

More than two decades after its launch, many fans consider it as the most colorful of the Tricolor; even, still marketed on social media Of the brand. This was stated in an interview for ESPN Ricardo Guzmán, author of the first sketch of the shirt that Mexico used in France 1998.

Imagine that we want another award, if that shirt is still being talked about and selling on social networks, I think Mexicans liked that uniform a lot

For his part, Jose Villarreal, son of Ignacio Villarreal, the head of the department that authorized the manufacture of the jersey, told the same media that, in the original edition, only green, white and red were considered; However, given the success, ABA Sport launched the version in a few months ago. black.

Jorge's son (Lankenau Jr.) is still marketing it. It is a very nice t-shirt, everyone talks about it and it is among the 50 most attractive in the world; I saw that they published some notes a while ago

How was it designed?

Currently the official jersey is sold on websites and can be found from 900 pesos to 10,000 (Screenshot: Amazon.com)

It was in solo 30 minutes that the most popular T-shirt of the Mexican National Team was designed, with which Cuauhtémoc Blanco scored a goal for Belgium and Luis Hernández defeated the walls of Holland at the last second.

"Since my boss Ignacio Villareal told me that there were chances of working with the National Team, my head began to see this image on a t-shirt from Mexico. I fell asleep dreaming about it. So when Nacho told me that it was a fact, I already had it in mind and in half an hour I made the first sketch on a letter-sized sheet, "says Ricardo Guzmán.

However, ABA Sport won the license, despite companies like Nike (United States) and Adidas (Germany) also fighting for that sponsorship. " Nacho knew too much about this subject and when he saw the sketch he immediately imagined that it would be a madrazo (…) We had no other plan, we were convinced that this was the shirt of the Mexican National Team ", remembers Ricardo.

It is worth mentioning that ABA Sport had broken the stereotype months before, with a Mexican National team shirt that had an “M” on the chest, but they wanted to make noise again.

" My dad was proud of that shirt. Some criticized him, but he defended his work and look, until now the memory of the jersey with the Sol Azteca calendar on the chest of the Mexican National Team continues. "Said José Villarreal.

So successful is it that other firms have taken the design to sell their versions (Screenshot: Latex Mask)

The ABA Sport page receives requests from Europe and Argentina although it is only sold in North America. The owners have considered selling the company, although They do not rule out re-dressing any Mexican football club.

A few years ago, the company based in Monterrey, Nuevo León, tried to re-dress Santos Laguna, but the negotiations were not successful. Now they only market the uniforms they made in the 90s and the Tricolor shirt went from being worth 200 pesos in 1998 to 900 pesos in 2020.

